Coronation Street Spoilers: Horrifying robbery destroys Daniel’s Christmas?

Coronation Street spoilers for upcoming’s episodes have revealed a horrifying robbery at the Barlows’.

As a mystery criminal breaks in and steals the family’s Christmas presents, Daniel, in particular, is left shattered.

Who has robbed No.1?

Will Daniel and the family ever recover their stolen gifts?

Daisy found a lump (Credit: ITV)

Daniel’s doubts come between him and Daisy

As the week begins, Daniel is refusing to talk to Daisy.

He says that he’s too weak to support her as she waits for tests to see if she has breast cancer.

However, Adam forms a plan.

Later, he tells Daisy that he understands her annoyance at Daniel’s cowardice.

He asks her to read the article that Daniel is writing.

Daisy is moved when she reads about how she helped Daniel to love again after loss, and rebuild his life.

Can the pair reconcile?

Daniel finally supports Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Daniel makes a big decision

With Daniel finally stepping up to support her, Daisy attends her appointment at the breast clinic. But what will the results show?

Daniel also has work worries on his mind as he reveals that his article failed to make the grade and won’t be published.

Daisy urges him to take up teaching again, and says that he’s wasting his talents.

Later, Daniel realises just how much Daisy means to him and decides to make a huge gesture. He shows Jenny the engagement ring he’s bought for Daisy.

He asks Jenny for her blessing and reveals how he plans to surprise Daisy. However the chance could be taken away from him…

The ring is gone! (Credit: ITV)

The Barlows’ burgled in Coronation Street spoilers

As Daniel finalises his proposal plans, he, Steve, Tracy and Daisy head into No.1. They’re horrified to see all of the presents missing from under the tree.

They’ve been robbed.

Steve reports the burglary to the police.

But it’s shattered Daniel who is hit the hardest as he tells Jenny that the burglars took the engagement ring.

Will he ever get it back?

And are his Christmas proposal plans therefore ruined?

