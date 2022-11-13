In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Hope decides to take advantage of the John Stape book and hosts a book signing.

She tells her classmates that it will cost £1 per autograph.

Is Hope just trying to make something positive out of the situation in Coronation Street spoilers?

Fiz and Tyrone have tried to remove Hope’s name from the book (Credit: ITV)

John’s been haunting Hope

Recently, Fiz and Tyrone were shocked to find an extract from a book about John Stape, published in The Gazette.

Since then, they’ve been trying to stop the book from being published, begging for Hope’s name to be removed.

Journalists tricked Hope into giving them information online.

The journalist who wrote the book suggested that Hope was a serial killer in the making, taking after her dad.

The book mentions the trouble she has caused, including her passion for lighting fires.

In a bid to protect Hope, Tyrone bought all of the books from the local bookstore so that nobody could read them.

He hid the books and a cardboard cut-out of John Stape, in the outhouse but unfortunately Hope found them.

Hope cashes in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope has a money-making idea

Next week, Hope takes advantage of her association with the book by taking copies into school.

She tells her classmates that she’ll be doing a reading and book signing.

She’ll be charging £1 per each autograph.

Later on, Hope shows Sam the book.

She tells him that the book has made her realise how much she has in common with her dad.

Will Sam be able to help Hope to look on the bright side?

Will Hope turn out like John Stape? (Credit: ITV)

Is Hope turning into her dad?

John Stape was a murderer who ended the lives of Charlotte Hoyle and Joy Fishwick, also covering up the death of Colin Fishwick.

Hope has been compared to her criminal dad, as she’s often caused trouble when things haven’t gone her way.

Although she hasn’t physically killed anyone, she did light a fire that caused Alina to have a miscarriage.

She’s also hidden Joseph in her attic, pretending that he’d gone missing.

Hope has a criminal mind, but could it be genetic?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is Hope turning into her dad? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.