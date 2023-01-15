In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Fiz and Tyrone seem to have a change of heart after getting the girls a chinchilla to look after.

As the couple return home for an afternoon lie down, the mood is broken when they find something rather unpleasant waiting for them.

Will Fiz and Tyrone get rid of the girls’ new pet in Coronation Street spoilers?

Fiz and Tyrone listen to John’s tape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope caught listening to John Stape’s tape

Next week, Sam spots Hope in the cafe that finds out she’s been listening to John Stape’s cassette.

Hope explains to him that by hearing her dad’s voice she has been able to get to know him better.

Later on, the tape unspools leaving Hope devastated as Tyrone fixes it and presses play.

However, Fiz and Tyrone are then horrified hearing John Stape’s voice fill the room.

Sam explains to the worried parents why Hope has been listening to the tape.

But how are Fiz and Tyrone going to react to the sudden turn of events?

Fiz doesn’t seem impressed with the family’s new pet (Credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone regret getting the girls a pet?

Later on, after all the drama that has gone down on the cobbles, Fiz and Tyrone decide to get their girls a pet.

Thinking it would be good for them to have a pet to look after, Tyrone and the girls head to the pet shop.

The three later on return, with the latest addition to their family: a chinchilla called Cilla.

But Fiz is unimpressed and starts to second guess their decision.

Fiz and Tyrone watch Hope, who is clearly smitten, bond with their new pet Cilla, hoping that it could signify a new beginning for them.

Things take a turn for the worse later on in the week when Fiz and Ty return home to find something rather unpleasant waiting for them.

Hoping for an afternoon life down, the couple’s mood is soon broken when they learn the house smells of chinchilla poo!

Is this the final straw for Fiz and will she get rid of Cilla?

Cilla is hugely missed (Credit: ITV)

Who was Cilla on Coronation Street?

The name of the family’s new pet seems to be a nod to Fiz’s mum Cilla.

Wendi Peters played troublesome Cilla-Battersby Brown from 2003 until 2007.

The character made a return in 2014 and has been mentioned a handful of times since.

Cilla first appeared as a barmaid in the Weatherfield Arms. During her time on the show, Cilla had a relationship with Les Battersby and the pair eventually married.

However it wasn’t a happy ending as the two split and got divorced.

