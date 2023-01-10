Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Summer is in deadly danger after her kidnap – will she survive?

Paul lashes out when he finds out what’s happened, but has he killed Mike?

Elsewhere, Stephen kills again.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Summer dead?

Mike finally unlocks the nursery door and finds Summer unconscious.

Esther walks in and demands to know what’s going on.

Mike lies he only locked Summer in to change her mind about backing out of the surrogacy

He gets Summer to hospital and gives a false name, but will Summer be okay?

2. Paul kills Mike?

Todd, Billy and Paul are furious when Mike and Esther tell the police Summer has extorted money from them.

They say she lied about being pregnant to con them out of cash.

Todd and Paul angrily confront Mike at home after they see him at Summer’s bedside.

Paul sees red and shoves Mike hard to the floor.

Todd and Paul stare at Mike’s lifeless body after he hits his head.

Has Paul killed Mike?

3. Teddy rescues Stephen

Stephen tells Gail he’s worried Elaine is reading too much into their friendship and Teddy overhears.

As Elaine and Stephen share a drink, Teddy sits himself down.

Elaine is furious, but Stephen is relieved.

Teddy later tells Stephen he overheard his worries and decided to rescue him by interrupting Stephen and Elaine’s drink together.

4. Stephen kills Teddy

Teddy gets his memory back and confronts Stephen about his lies.

Stephen takes Teddy into the factory to talk.

Teddy accuses Stephen of killing Leo so he could have Jenny.

He vows to go the police and Stephen desperately tries to stop him…

Stephen whacks him over the head and Teddy falls to the floor.

Stephen has killed again, but will he get away with it this time?

More Coronation Street spoilers

5. Fiz learns the truth about John Stape

Hope is upset when her tape of John Stape unspools.

Tyrone fixes it for her, but he and Fiz are horrified to hear John’s voice come out into the room.

How will they react to Hope’s confession about the tape?

6. Cilla comes home!

Tyrone and the girls come home from the pet shop with Cilla the cinchilla and Fiz is not impressed.

However, it’s clear Hope is smitten – will this help her turn a corner?

7. Daisy’s stalker steps things up

Daisy receives another bunch of flowers from Justin and Daniel wants to know who he is.

Flustered, Daisy messages Justin the DJ and demands he leave her alone.

8. Daisy confronted

After another bouquet arrives, Daisy puts out a social media post warning people about the DJ.

It’s not long before he angrily arrives to confront her.

He insists he didn’t send her the flowers.

Daisy’s horrified when she realises she’s got the wrong person and she doesn’t know who Justin is.

9. Damon threatens Nick

Nick confronts Damon and tells him he won’t allow drugs in the bistro.

Damon insists he has no choice unless Nick wants Leanne to find out where the money for the bistro came from.

10. Gemma’s new career

Gemma decides she’s going to offer BSL-friendly childminding services.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.