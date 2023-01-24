Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Jan 30-Feb 3

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Damon has turned his attentions to Sam – how will Nick react?

Meanwhile, Hope enacts a terrifying revenge, and Daisy is left scared by her stalker.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Damon grooms Sam

Damon brings his DJ equipment to the Bistro for the Boozy Night event.

Nick is concerned when Damon bonds with Sam over how to use the equipment.

After Damon gives Sam advice on fighting, the youngster gets into a ruck at school.

Nick is furious about the advice Damon gave, but Leanne is confused.

2. Nick confesses everything

After the fight Nick realises he has no choice but to tell Leanne the truth.

Nick confesses Damon is Harvey‘s brother and is using the Bistro for drug deliveries, but how will Leanne react?

3. Fiz and Beth go head to head

Beth says sorry for Cilla’s death, but comments she was just a ‘posh rat’.

Fiz is fuming at her heartlessness.

Carla is forced to step in as a fight threatens to break out.

4. Hope enacts her revenge

Hope wants revenge for Cilla and uses Vin Diesel the weasel to create a bite mark on her arm…

She then approaches Peanut and lets out a scream.

But Tyrone catches her sneaking out of the backyard with the stuffed weasel.

Will Tyrone realise what she’s really up to?

5. Justin reveals his true intentions towards Daisy

Daisy is getting freaked out by Justin and deletes more messages from him.

She confides in Glenda she’s going to tell Daniel.

Daisy later heads to a wedding fair and tries on a dress.

The stall owner tells her her fiancé has arrived, but Daisy’s shocked to see it’s Justin.

Daisy realises he genuinely thinks they are engaged and threatens to call the police.

She later finds Justin on her doorstep again.

Daniel warns Justin to stay away.

Justin later tells Daisy he’ll back off to give her time to break up with Daniel.

Daisy’s not sure how to handle the situation – is Justin dangerous?

6. Damon eyes up Dee-Dee

Damon flirts with Dee-Dee Bailey and despite Nick’s distain, Dee-Dee is flattered.

7. David fights for Max

Max’s solicitor reveals his charge has been increased to Encouragement of Terrorism.

Harriet tells David she believes Max was groomed by Griff and is a victim, but can David find the funds to fight the case?

8. Bernie’s hidden talent revealed

When Dev’s golf partner lets him down Bernie steps in.

Bernie thrashes him and is invited to take part in the trials at the club, leaving Dev miffed.

9. Paul helps Gemma

Gemma is furious Chesney has put his business venture before their wedding.

Paul steps in however and offers to help pay for the wedding if Gemma and Ches stop arguing.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

