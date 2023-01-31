Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 6-10

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal there’s an armed robbery at the bistro.

But will anyone get hurt?

Meanwhile, there’s also danger for Sean when he gets a mysterious warning.

Also, Sarah and Adam clash over babies.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Masked robbery at the Bistro

After Nick takes a delivery of drugs, he calls Damon to confirm they’ve arrived.

Later, two masked men enter with a gun and point it at Ryan.

As they demand Ryan hand over the drugs, Sam hides under a table.

He calls Nick for help.

Nick answers and hears a gunshot.

Nick, Leanne and Damon race to the bistro. Will everyone make it out alive?

Craig later arrests two men they believe to be the gunmen, but will Nick and Leanne’s trouble end here?

2. Baby drama for Adam and Sarah

Sarah is working late again and tells Adam it’s not the right time to have a baby.

He’s unhappy, but she promises they will try when the time is right – can he wait that long?

3. Beth warns Stephen

Beth is tempted to work overtime for Sarah and Michael creating their samples.

She spends all night working on them.

However, when her machine jams, she warns Stephen it’s not good news.

Beth says that if Carla finds out she’ll know Beth has been moonlighting – and then he’ll have some explaining to do.

4. Stephen caught out?

Michael, Sarah and Stephen meet with Rufus from Donahues to show him their samples.

They rush him out of the factory when Carla arrives.

Rufus demands to know who Carla is and Stephen pretends she’s his PA.

Rufus buys it and tells them he’d like exclusive rights to their products.

Stephen is relieved not to have been caught out.

However, Peter later gives Rufus a lift home – will he find out what’s going on and tell Carla everything?

5. Sean in danger?

A taxi driver dropping off Todd spots Laurence and Sean.

He warns Eileen and Todd Sean is in danger.

Eileen and Todd track the driver down again to get answers.

They discover Laurence was having an affair with him when his wife fell down the mountain.

Mitch is convinced Laurence pushed her and that he’s dangerous.

Eileen and Todd are totally shell-shocked.

They break the news to Sean, who doesn’t believe it.

He insists Laurence is a good guy and they’re going on a minibreak together.

However when Laurence reveals their getaway involves mountains, Sean is uneasy.

Laurence also says there will be no phone signal – is Sean in terrible danger?

6. Bernie’s golfing prowess gets her noticed

Jealous Dev finally admits Bernie is a natural at golf.

Bernie’s thrilled as she reveals the ladies’ captain thinks they’ll waive the membership fee and give her a scholarship.

7. Roy’s phone addiction

Roy’s obsessed with his phone and Nina challenges him to work his shift without looking at it.

But can he do it?

8. Peter keeps trying

Peter insists to Carla he’s going to trade his tablet for a motorbike, but will he get lucky?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

