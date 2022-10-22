Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen suffers ‘life-changing’ accident

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Eileen gets knocked unconscious after bumping into Gail in the street.

Carrying a pumpkin, Eileen collides into Gail, trips over the pumpkin and gets knocked unconscious.

When she eventually comes back round, Eileen isn’t herself.

What’s wrong with Eileen in Coronation Street spoilers?

Eileen trips over a pumpkin (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen gets injured

Eileen’s furious when she finds that Glenda’s taken over the house to carve a giant pumpkin for the Rovers.

In a bid to reclaim her house, Eileen grabs the pumpkin and heads outside to get rid of it.

However, she’s in such a rage that she doesn’t see Gail coming and soon bumps into her.

Tripping over the pumpkin, Eileen knocks herself out and falls unconscious on the floor.

George comes rushing to Eileen’s side but gets a right shock when the Eileen that wakes up isn’t the one that he knows and loves.

What’s wrong with Eileen?

Eileen is a changed woman (Credit: ITV)

Eileen has a personality change

When Eileen comes round, she’s not her usual self.

Instead, she’s unusually nice and tells George that she’s going to treat him.

Feeling as though Eileen must be in shock, George soon worries that something’s seriously wrong with her.

Eileen opens up to George about her near-death experience, seeing a bright light, smelling sweet things and hearing music.

She convinces herself that she almost went to Heaven and is left feeling peaceful, and like a changed woman.

Did Eileen really see a vision of Heaven?

Has Eileen changed her personality for good?

Is all as it seems? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: George confesses all

Eileen’s now got a heart of gold and offers to cook some food for the soup kitchen.

Her behaviour is extremely out-of-character and scares Todd.

Later on, Mary offers to write up Eileen’s experience for an article in The Inexplicable, but George is feeling guilty.

He tells Eileen what really happened when she got knocked out.

But, was George the one behind Eileen’s heavenly experience?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

