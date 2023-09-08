Coronation Street's Courtney, Dev, Aadi, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers: Dev rumbles Aadi and Courtney’s affair

Courtney ends things with Darren and chooses Aadi

By Tamzin Meyer

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Dev rumbles Aadi and Courtney’s affair as he catches them kissing.

As Darren suspects that Courtney is playing away from home, Dev gets a right shock when he realises that she’s been seeing his son.

But, what will this mean for Aadi and Courtney now that Dev knows the truth in Coronation Street spoilers?

Dev catches his son kissing Courtney (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev rumbles the affair

Next week, Darren secures the Freshco deal and books a table to celebrate with Dev. As Darren suggests that Amy goes as Aadi’s plus one, they both try to make excuses as to why they can’t.

It isn’t long before Dev mentions Aadi and Amy being a couple. Trying to clear up the assumption, Aadi tells him that he’s seeing someone called Monica.

Later on, Darren opens up to Dev about his marriage issues, being suspicious that Courtney is having an affair.

After overhearing Darren and Dev’s conversation, Amy tells Aadi that Darren knows that she’s seeing someone else.

Things are then made awkward when Dev lets slip that Aadi has a new girlfriend, with everyone including Darren and Courtney listening in as Aadi describes her to them.

Outside, Aadi and Courtney share a kiss but are soon rumbled when Dev catches them. How will they explain themselves?

Dev tries to talk things through with Darren (Credit: ITV)

Dev tries to salvage the business deal

After rumbling the affair, Dev and Asha wonder how long Courtney will be staying with them now that she’s chosen Aadi over Darren.

They both remain without answers as Aadi’s thrilled to hear that Courtney’s truly ended things with her husband and wants to make a proper go of things with him.

Worried that the Freshco deal with fall through now that the affair has been exposed, Dev tells Darren that he’ll make Aadi see sense. But, will Aadi sacrifice his relationship with Courtney to salvage the business deal?

Coronation Street - Aadi Sneaks Out With Courtney (28th July 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

