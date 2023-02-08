Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed cobbles killer Stephen eyeing up a new victim.

He’s desperate to prove himself worthy of a permanent job in the factory, and he’s annoyed with how Carla’s been treating him.

But who’s going to be breathing their last as Stephen’s killing spree ramps up again?

Should Mrs Barlow be watching her back?

Find out all the details in Coronation Street spoilers.

Stephen’s determined to win back the contract from Rufus (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s desperate in Coronation Street spoilers

After a lucrative deal fell through Carla’s keen to resurrect it and get client Rufus to sign the contract.

She gives Stephen the job of sealing the deal and tells him if he succeeds, he’ll get 15 per cent commission and also a permanent contract at Underworld.

When Stephen meets up with Rufus, he brings his A-game, but despite his best efforts, Rufus is not interested.

Stephen begs him to change his mind, and the meeting takes an unexpected turn when Rufus produces some drugs.

He hands a taken-aback Stephen a vial of LSD, and heads to the bathroom to take a line of coke.

Rufus tells Stephen he isn’t interested (Credit: ITV)

Drug shocks!

Stephen’s horrified when Rufus comes back into the room and collapses, clutching his chest!

In an unexpected move from the murderer, Stephen calls an ambulance.

But he’s not totally turned over a new leaf…

Stephen’s shocked when Rufus comes out of the bathroom clutching his chest (Credit: ITV)

Stephen starts plotting in Coronation Street spoilers

As the paramedics work on poor Rufus, he takes a phone call from Carla who wants to know how it’s all going. Has he sealed the deal?

Stephen lies that it’s in the bag!

While the paramedics wheel Rufus away, Stephen practises faking his signature, eyeing the as-yet unsigned contract.

He may not have killed again, but is he about to add fraud to his list of crimes?

Will Stephen let Rufus die? (Credit: ITV)

As Stephen gets ready to forge the contract, he’s interrupted by a knock on the door.

He’s surprised when a sex worker barges her way in and demands the money she is owed – giving Stephen another idea.

What’s he going to do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

