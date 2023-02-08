Stephen Reid looking serious with an inset picture of his side view
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: Desperate Stephen kills again?

The murderer is shocked when a meeting takes a dark turn!

By Kerry Barrett

Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed cobbles killer Stephen eyeing up a new victim.

He’s desperate to prove himself worthy of a permanent job in the factory, and he’s annoyed with how Carla’s been treating him.

But who’s going to be breathing their last as Stephen’s killing spree ramps up again?

Should Mrs Barlow be watching her back?

Find out all the details in Coronation Street spoilers.

Stephen’s determined to win back the contract from Rufus (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s desperate in Coronation Street spoilers

After a lucrative deal fell through Carla’s keen to resurrect it and get client Rufus to sign the contract.

She gives Stephen the job of sealing the deal and tells him if he succeeds, he’ll get 15 per cent commission and also a permanent contract at Underworld.

When Stephen meets up with Rufus, he brings his A-game, but despite his best efforts, Rufus is not interested.

Stephen begs him to change his mind, and the meeting takes an unexpected turn when Rufus produces some drugs.

He hands a taken-aback Stephen a vial of LSD, and heads to the bathroom to take a line of coke.

Stephen talks with dodgy-looking Rufus in a hotel room on Coronation Street
Rufus tells Stephen he isn’t interested (Credit: ITV)

Drug shocks!

Stephen’s horrified when Rufus comes back into the room and collapses, clutching his chest!

In an unexpected move from the murderer, Stephen calls an ambulance.

But he’s not totally turned over a new leaf…

Stephen’s shocked when Rufus comes out of the bathroom clutching his chest (Credit: ITV)

Stephen starts plotting in Coronation Street spoilers

As the paramedics work on poor Rufus, he takes a phone call from Carla who wants to know how it’s all going. Has he sealed the deal?

Stephen lies that it’s in the bag!

While the paramedics wheel Rufus away, Stephen practises faking his signature, eyeing the as-yet unsigned contract.

He may not have killed again, but is he about to add fraud to his list of crimes?

Stephen watches while Rufus clutches his chest on Coronation Street
Will Stephen let Rufus die? (Credit: ITV)

As Stephen gets ready to forge the contract, he’s interrupted by a knock on the door.

He’s surprised when a sex worker barges her way in and demands the money she is owed – giving Stephen another idea.

What’s he going to do?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers Stephen Reid

Trending Articles

Vanessa Feltz angry on This Morning
This Morning: Vanessa Feltz fumes as police warn public not to get involved in Nicola Bulley investigation: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’
Katie Price pouting on a night out
Katie Price avoids latest bankruptcy court hearing over £3.2m debt
Amanda Owen with son Reuben
Amanda Owen admits she feels ‘helpless’ over heartbreaking news as she makes sad admission about son
George, Charlotte and Louis at church on Christmas Day
King Charles’ coronation: George, Charlotte and Louis’ key roles ‘revealed’
Kate Middleton looking sad, James Middleton on This Morning today
James Middleton details heartbreak over late dog during emotional This Morning appearance
Martin Lewis money expert looking angry on The Martin Lewis money show
Money expert Martin Lewis halts show after being ‘triggered’ live on air