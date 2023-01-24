Coronation Street fans spot big blunder amidst Stephen murder cover-up scenes

In last night’s Coronation Street (Monday January 24, 2023), Stephen drove to the canal and attempted to sink Audrey’s roof box after his murder of Teddy.

Teddy’s body was in the roof box, with Stephen desperate to cover the murder up.

However, fans spotted a big blunder within these Stephen scenes.

Stephen got rid of the roof box (Credit: ITV)

Stephen tried to get rid of the evidence

After killing Teddy at the factory, Stephen put his body in a car roof box.

The roof box created a lot of attention on the street, with many Weatherfield residents asking what Stephen had in the box.

Stephen tried to lift the box into the car boot but it was too heavy for him to lift.

It took four people to help him lift the roof box, with Stephen pretending that it was full of broken sewing machines.

Last night, Stephen drove the car to the canal and took the roof box off of the car before pushing it into the water.

He then threw rocks at the roof box to make it sink.

However, now fans have spotted a big blunder within these scenes.

It took four people to lift the roof box (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot a big blunder

As Stephen lifted the roof box by himself from the car and into the canal, fans have been quick to spot a huge blunder.

They’re wondering how it took four people to lift the box into the car boot because it was too heavy yet Stephen could lift it into the canal by himself.

One fan asked: “How the [bleep] did Stephen find the strength to lift that roof box off on his own?”

Another wrote: “Not forgetting that it took four grown men to get it up on top of the car, with a struggle but, strong man Stephen managed to get it off all by himself.”

A third fan tweeted: “So it took three/four of them to put the box on the car roof then Stephen got it off the car on his own. Stupid storyline, it needs to end now.”

Another viewer noted: “Didn’t it take four of them to put the rooftop box onto the car in the first place? Yet Stephen has miraculously taken it off single-handedly and thrown it into the canal?”

A final Corrie viewer asked: “And he pulled the car box off the roof of the car single handed?”

Perhaps Stephen could break the record for the World’s Strongest Man!

Can Stephen successfully cover up Teddy’s murder? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Stephen get away with murder?

With the roof box struggling to sink under the water, Stephen’s cover up didn’t exactly go to plan.

And, Audrey’s bound to ask questions as to the whereabouts of the roof box.

But, will anybody suspect that Stephen was hiding a body in it?

Will Stephen get away with murder for the second time?

What do you think?

