Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen kills again

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that, as Teddy recovers his memory following the accident, Stephen is set to kill again.

Is Teddy killer Stephen’s latest victim?

And will Stephen get away with his murder?

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Daisy comes face-to-face with the man she has accused of harassing her.

But how will he react?

Meanwhile, Gemma stumbles across a new moneymaking scheme.

And, elsewhere, a quiet night in is spoiled for Fiz and Tyrone by a new arrival.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight below.

After regaining his memory, Teddy confronts Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Stephen kills again

In the Rovers, Elaine tells Tim that she leant Stephen £12,000.

She reveals that, since then, Stephen has been distant towards her.

As Elaine confides in a horrified Tim, Jenny’s ears prick up.

Meanwhile, in the cafe, Stephen is relieved when Teddy agrees to abandon his trip to Canada.

But when Billy says something innocuous to Teddy, it triggers a memory.

Stephen strikes Teddy from behind (Credit: ITV)

As Stephen heads out of the factory, Teddy approaches.

He tells Stephen that he remembers everything.

He accuses Stephen of having done something to Leo.

Growing angry, he reveals that he remembers every word of their conversation before the accident.

Telling him that they can talk inside, Stephen leads him into the factory.

In the office, Teddy accuses Stephen of trying to stop him from going to Canada.

He says that Stephen killed Leo in a bid to have Jenny for himself.

When Teddy vows to report Stephen to the police, Stephen whacks him over the head.

Teddy drops to the floor, dead.

Stephen has killed again.

Stephen strikes again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy comes face to face with ‘DJ’

A delivery man calls in to see Daisy with another bouquet from DJ Justin.

Daisy’s heart sinks.

She puts out a post on social media warning other women about DJ.

Later, a furious DJ Teativo storms into the Rovers.

He demands that Daisy take down her damaging post about him.

Horrified, Daisy realises that she targeted the wrong man.

But who is the real ‘DJ?’

Gemma finds a new money to raise money for the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Gemma comes up with a new moneymaking scheme

Elsewhere, Michael calls in to see Gemma at No.5.

He gives her £60, and asks her to look after Glory for the day.

Gemma shoves the cash into her wedding fund tin.

Thrilled, she decides that she will offer BSL-friendly childminding services.

Coronation Street spoilers: Cilla the chinchilla kicks up a stink

Fiz and Tyrone return home after a long morning, hoping for a lie down.

However, the mood is broken when they discover the house now stinks of chinchilla poo.

What can be done about Cilla?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!