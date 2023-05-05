Coronation Street's Daisy, Ryan, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Ryan grow closer

Daisy connects with Ryan

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy and Ryan grow closer as Daisy continues to catfish him.

As Daisy pretends to be Crystal once more, she’s unable to take a step back from caring for Ryan as he expresses his pain.

Doing everything to prioritise Ryan’s happiness, Daisy and Ryan grow closer. Will a romantic spark develop between them in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy promises to take a step back (Credit: ITV)

Daisy makes a promise to Daniel

Next week, Daisy visits Ryan but he’s left disheartened when Daisy tells him that she’s got to head off for lunch with Daniel.

During lunch, a jealous Daniel notices that Ryan keeps ringing Daisy’s phone. He suggests that she answers it but she decides to send him a text as Crystal instead.

With Daniel’s jealousy rising, Daisy makes a promise that she’ll take a step back from helping Ryan. But, will she stick to this promise?

Daisy can’t help but gravitate towards Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Ryan get closer

After hearing that Ryan is going to call Crystal, Daisy does her best to impersonate Crystal during a phone call before quickly ending it.

Ryan then leaves Crystal a voice message revealing that he’s going to be booking flights to visit her in Ibiza.

With this, Daisy breaks her promise to Daniel and heads round to visit Ryan, pretending that she saw him looking at flights. She tries to persuade him to reconsider.

After going on a walk together, Daisy and Ryan have a drink in the Rovers. They share a meaningful moment together as Ryan thanks Daisy for her support.

Later on, Daisy shares her concerns for Ryan to Jenny. However, Jenny, like Daniel, encourages her to detach herself slightly from Ryan. But, has a romantic spark started to form between Daisy and Ryan?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

