Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy diagnosed with cancer as Daniel struggles to cope?

In Coronation Street spoilers, Daisy finds a lump in her breast and goes to the GP to get it checked out by a professional.

However, Daniel crumbles and fails to be there for her, with memories of Sinead resurfacing.

Can Daniel be there to support Daisy in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy looks to Daniel for support (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel worries about Daisy

Next week, Daisy is worried when she finds a lump in her breast.

Confiding in Jenny, Jenny tells her to go and book an appointment with the GP to be on the safe side.

Daisy then tells Daniel about the lump, with him agreeing to accompany her at the appointment.

However, Daniel worries that Daisy may have cancer like Sinead did, knowing how tough things will be for them if she does.

Daniel struggled to cope when Sinead got ill and worries that he’ll have to go through the same journey with Daisy.

Scared Daniel fails to support Daisy when she needs him the most (Credit: ITV)

Daniel lets Daisy down

With Daniel promising to go to Daisy’s appointment with her, he doesn’t live up to his word.

Getting drunk in The Rovers, Daniel tries to drink away his problems, trying to block out the resurfacing memories of Sinead.

Jenny can’t believe that Daniel has let Daisy go to her appointment alone.

Letting his emotions get the better of him, Daniel reveals to the other punters that Daisy might have cancer.

Afterwards, Peter gives Daniel a talking to and tells him to face reality and be by Daisy’s side.

Taking Peter’s advice, he bursts into the medical practice to support his girlfriend.

But, is a drunken Daniel really what Daisy needs?

Can Daniel support his girlfriend through this difficult time?

Will Daisy be okay?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

