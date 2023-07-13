In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Spider attempts to save Toyah as he’s in a race against time to track her down.

As Spider spots Toyah’s kidnapper at the waste ground, a gunshot is fired.

But, can Spider save Toyah before it’s too late in Coronation Street spoilers?

An imposter kidnaps Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Toyah kidnapped

This week, Spider was given the chance to take up an new identity and move away from Weatherfield.

As he contemplated this, Toyah found some bank statements and realises that Spider’s wasn’t as skint as he said he was.

She also went on his laptop and found lots of emails addressed to his wife. He’d even been looking at houses near her.

With Toyah confronting Spider, he told her that he’s been trying to finalise his divorce. He’s also spent his savings on something for her. He then got down on one knee and proposed to her. After some deliberation, she said yes.

However, later on, Toyah was met in the flat by somebody who claimed to be Spider’s wife.

Realising that Toyah was in danger, Spider rung her and warned her that the woman was an imposter as his wife isn’t in the country.

As Leanne and Spider arrived at the flat, they realised that Toyah and Sam weren’t there. There was also blood on the floor. What’s happened?

Can Spider save Toyah’s life? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Can Spider save Toyah?

Next week, Spider panics as Toyah’s still missing. He soon receives a message telling him to follow some instructions or Toyah will die.

Leanne then informs Nick that they can’t inform the police as it could mean that Toyah will be killed.

Spider is then summoned to a waste land where he sees Toyah’s kidnapper with a gun.

Soon enough, the gun is fired. But, will Toyah or Spider get shot? Can Spider save Toyah’s life?

