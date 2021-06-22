Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alina reveals she’s pregnant with Tyrone’s baby

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Alina tells Tyrone that she’s pregnant, but will Tyrone tell Fiz the news?

This week, Tyrone is shocked when he learns his ex-girlfriend Kirsty, who is the biological mother of his daughter Ruby, has died.

Next week Tyrone is grateful as Fiz helps him organise Kirsty’s funeral and explain to Ruby that her birth mummy has died.

Meanwhile Alina tries to mask her fears that she might be pregnant.

Alina masks her fears that she might be pregnant (Credit: ITV)

At the factory she hears about Tyrone’s past with Kirsty and is stunned.

Alina confronts Tyrone, hurt that she had to find out from Sally about Kirsty’s abuse because he left her in the dark.

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina reveals she’s pregnant

When a tearful Alina blurts out that’s pregnant, Tyrone is floored.

Alina tells Tyrone she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Reeling in shock, Tyrone heads in for his meeting at the undertakers, leaving Alina in tears.

Tyrone struggles to focus on the funeral arrangements. However Fiz assures him that he’s a great dad and is happy to sort join custody of the girls.

Evelyn discovers Alina’s pregnancy secret

Meanwhile Evelyn notices Alina’s nausea and realises with horror that she’s pregnant.

On the day of Kirsty’s funeral, Alina is suffering with morning sickness and says she can’t attend the funeral.

Soon Fiz sees Tyrone is going alone and asserts she’s going with him. However he doesn’t tell her why Alina isn’t attending.

Fiz goes to the funeral with Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Later Tyrone and Fiz return from the funeral and he bottles out of telling her about Alina’s pregnancy.

He makes excuses and heads home. Will Evelyn tell Fiz the news, or will Tyrone tell her?

