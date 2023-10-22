Coronation Street signs up Britain’s Got Talent legend for major new role

Coronation Street bosses have snapped up a Britain’s Got Talent legend – Jack Carroll – for a major new role.

Carla Connor might be about to say goodbye to her husband Peter but she’s getting a surprise family member as a replacement.

The Underworld boss is set to get an unexpected Christmas present this festive season in the shape of a long-lost nephew. And he’s going to be played by someone viewers will already know.

Coronation Street has signed up Britain’s Got Talent legend Jack Carroll (Credit: ITV)

Actor and comedian Jack Carroll has been cast as Bobby, the son of Carla’s brother Rob Donovan. Rob is serving life in prison for the murder of Tina McIntyre and was unaware he had a son until recently, but hadn’t managed to let Carla know.

Bobby turns up out of the blue just after Christmas having fallen out with his mum. And looking for a place to stay he tracks down his aunt Carla.

Described by the show as “a livewire chip off the old block” and having “the gift of the gab and an eye for the ladies”, Bobby runs rings round his Aunty Carla. It soon becomes evident that he plans on sticking around.

Coronation Street snaps up Britain’s Got Talent legend

Corrie fans will of course know Jack already. He shot to fame at 14 when he was the runner up on the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014.

His stand up comedy routine was a hit with the judges and viewers alike. He went on to appear on Saturday Night at the London Palladium.

Jack went on to appear on Jason Manford’s Funny Old Week. And he even performed on Live At the Apollo as well as completing his first national live tour.

The star will play Carla Connor’s nephew on Coronation Street – but will his character cause chaos? (Credit: ITV)

Bradford born Jack is also an accomplished actor. After his BGT appearance he landed a series of parts.

He featured in Ministry of Curious Stuff on CBBC, comedy Trollied, and soap Doctors. And in 2019 he played the role of Pete in the feature film Eaten By Lions.

Read more: Lucy Fallon Coronation Street return date revealed

However most recently he has written and starred in his own comedy short Mobility. But now he’s thrilled to be on the cobbles.

Speaking about joining Corrie, Jack said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be playing a part in the history of the cultural institution that is Coronation Street. I hope Bobby brings viewers a lot of laughs in the vein of some of the street’s classic comedy characters.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

