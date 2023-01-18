Coronation Street dog Schmeichel is fondly remembered by both his former owner, Chesney Brown, and viewers nationwide.

Schmeichel was central to many storylines – and stole the show in most of them!

But he’s not the only soap pet who proved popular.

Emmerdale has had its sheep, horses and cows and EastEnders has had more than its fair share of dogs.

Which soap pets really stole the show?

The Great Dane caused chaos on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Schmeichel

The Great Dane who quite literally destroyed part of the street.

He arrived on the cobbles after Mad Maya felt bad for kidnapping a greyhound and dropped him off at Tyrone Dobbs’ doorstep.

Hijinks ensued and he came into the care of Chesney Brown and theirs was one of the great love stories.

Never have a boy and his dog been as close as Ches and Schmeichel.

And the pooch certainly stole the show when he managed to collapse a bath through the floor while Les and Cilla were in it!

Schmeichel survived being hit by a bus and running away from home with Chesney.

Poor Chesney was distraught when he was taken into care, meaning Schmeichel was taken away by the RSPCA. However, the pair were reunited when Fiz took over the care of Ches.

It was awful when Schmeichel died (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Schmeichel dies in Coronation Street

Hearts broke in November 2011 when Schmeichel was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Chesney was desperate to keep him alive, but finally accepted he had to put his best friend to sleep to stop his suffering.

Schmeichel died in Chesney’s arms.

And a nation sobbed.

Which other pets were as popular as Coronation Street dog Schmeichel?

Wellard is the most well-known of all soap pets (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Wellard

The nation didn’t know what a Belgian Shepherd was when Wellard burst onto their screens in 1994 but they soon fell in love.

Four dogs in total played Wellard – three of them related and all female – and he lasted until 2008 when he sadly died at the hands of Bianca Jackson.

He was the longest serving pet in EastEnders and he won awards.

And he bit Ian Beale so he was an excellent judge of character.

David is rarely seen on Coronation Street these days (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: David

A magical dog for he is rarely ever seen – even when the family are turfed out of their home and moved into a hotel room.

David, named after David, was left to him by his owner Mrs Moss after years of giving her a blue rinse in the salon.

Initially David (the human) wasn’t going to keep him, but a £20k cheque soon changed his mind.

And the sweet little Yorkshire Terrier has provided some hilarious scenes ever since.

Coronation Street dog Eccles lasted longer than almost any other dog in soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Eccles

Already about 150 in dog years when Blanche inherited her in 2006, Eccles was possibly the longest-lived dog in history.

She surpassed Blanche and Deirdre and spent 14 years living on the cobbles before soap bosses realised a Border Terrier probably should be dead already.

With Ken in Stillwaters, it was down to granddaughter Emma Brooker to make the difficult decision to put Eccles to sleep under vet advice.

EastEnders: Ethel’s Willy

It’s almost impossible to think of soap pets and not think of Ethel’s Willy.

The pug had viewers swooning throughout the eighties and nineties.

He appeared in the very first episode and lasted seven years until bosses axed him and put Willy to sleep.

Tragically the dog who played him died just weeks after being axed.

Batley’s death won a Soap Award (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Batley

Emmerdale dog Batley was beloved by his owner Edna Birch and by millions of viewers.

So much so that when he heartbreakingly died it earned the pooch a British Soap Award.

Batley was Edna’s companion for many years, but her neice, Eve Jensen, cruelly kicked the dog, causing a lump on his liver.

Vet Paddy advised Batley be put down, and despite Edna’s best efforts to keep him alive, she soon realised it was for the best.

Heartbreaking.

