Former Coronation Street star Saira Choudhry has revealed she is engaged and, as a result, fans are thrilled.

The actress, 40, was surprised by a romantic proposal on New Year’s Eve from long-term love Marcus Jackson.

It came some 23 years after they first met.

Coronation Street star Saira Choudhry engaged

Saira, who played reporter Naila Badil on and off between 2013 and 2019, announced the happy news on Instagram.

Posting a selfie from Edinburgh, Saira showed off her new ring as well as the happy news.

She captioned the snap: “I said Yesss – Mrs Jackson it is then.

“Love you @jaxson_2013. Met you 23 years ago. Who knew our journey would lead us here. Here’s to our next chapter,” she then added.

The actress could not have looked happier as she cuddled up to her businessman partner.

And Marcus had more surprises as he organised for pictures to be taken of the moment he got down on one knee.

Saira looked delighted and shocked as she beamed at the camera while Marcus popped the question.

Fans react

The couple were flooded with well-wishes from fans.

One said: “Congratulations. All the joy and happiness to you both. How exciting.”

Wishing you both the best for the next 23 years + 23 more and more and more.

A second then said: “Anita Roy truly has grown up, can’t believe she’s getting married! Many congratulations to you, wish you all the best on the exciting journey ahead.”

A third said: “Wishing you both the best for the next 23 years + 23 more and more and more.”

A fourth said: “Congratulations to you both. Happy New Years and enjoy Edinburgh tonight.”

Another declared: “Wow! Amazing news congratulations to you. Looking beautiful. Happy New Year!”

After 23 years he’s finally proposed! (Credit: Instagram)

Who did Saira play in Corrie?

As fans of Hollyoaks will know, the star played troubled teenager Anita Roy between 2008 and 2012.

Actress Sarah Lawrence, who played Darlene on Hollyoaks alongside Saira, wrote: “You deserve all the happiness in the world my girl.”

Here’s to the happy couple!

