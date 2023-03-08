Coronation Street star Rob Mallard admits: ‘Daniel has totally underestimated Justin’ as story takes a dark turn

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has revealed that ‘Daniel has totally underestimated Justin’ as Daisy’s stalking story takes a dark turn.

Tonight (Wednesday March 8, 2023), Daniel and Justin will come face to face in a violent scene.

But, is Daniel finally taking the matter more seriously than he was doing previously?

Daniel gets violent (Credit: ITV)

Daniel punches Justin

Tonight, Daisy reschedules her wedding date with the venue after fearing that Justin has found their original one out.

Afterwards, Daisy’s devastated when the wedding dress boutique tell her that they’re no longer willing to give her a dress as they’ve been informed of her assault of Justin.

Daniel tries to make light of the situation but Daisy’s furious.

With Daisy returning home to the Barlows’ house, she’s horrified when the doorbell goes, checking her app to find that Justin’s there.

She begs him to leave but as she turns around she’s shocked to find that he’s managed to get in the house through the back door.

Also tonight, Daniel turns on his protective mode and confronts Justin.

When Daniel sees Justin outside of the Rovers things get nasty.

Justin tells Daniel that Daisy would be better off having cancer than being engaged to him.

Daniel’s furious and punches Justin in a violent rage.

Daniel ‘underestimated’ Justin (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob Mallard reveals that Daniel ‘underestimated’ Justin

Before now, Daniel hasn’t yet turned violent towards Justin.

However, tonight, something suddenly triggers in Daniel.

Rob Mallard has revealed that Daniel previously ‘underestimated’ Justin but tonight marks the wake up call he needs as the stalking story takes a dark turn.

Rob confessed: “There is something quite unassuming about Justin, the things that he says and the way that he explains the reasons that he does things are actually quite simple.

“It’s not complex – he wants Daisy, he wants to be with Daisy and he wants Daisy to leave Daniel.

“For Daniel, he doesn’t think that Justin is hiding anything as he is very upfront about what he wants but what Daniel has underestimated is what lengths Justin will go to to get what he wants.”

Daisy is desperate for a SPO (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Daisy’s stalking storyline?

Later this week, Daisy will take on Justin in court.

As Daisy tries to get a Stalking Protection Order put in place to keep her safe from Justin, Justin lies in court.

He makes out that he was just trying to befriend Daisy.

But, will Daisy get the SPO?

Or, will the court believe Justin’s lies?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

