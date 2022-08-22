Coronation Street star Millie Gibson shows off new tattoo in Instagram post

Coronation Street teen Millie Gibson wowed her followers over on Instagram as she posted a photo showing off a new tattoo on her back.

In the photo, the Coronation Street star could be seen wearing a stunning, black floor-length dress.

Lifting her hair up, Millie showed off a small, red, butterfly tattoo on her back with followers being quick to compliment her new look.

Millie Gibson on Instagram

The actress captioned the photo: “bathroom break…” as she posed for the camera.

Fellow Corrie cast members were stunned by Millie’s appearance with Tanisha Gorey commenting: “Marry me NOW.”

Millie replied: “Already signed the papers.”

Kel Allen, who played the role of Kelly’s mum in the soap, complimented her on-screen daughter, adding: “Little stunner.”

Another close friend commented: “Just show off the tat.”

Paddy Bever simply used a princess to compliment the actress: “👸🏼”

Millie echoed back: “My prince heheh.”

The tattoo comes after the star celebrated her 18th birthday in June, with some of her Coronation Street co-stars attending her party.

The star was over the moon to finally be an adult, with her friends all gathering around her for the occasion.

Millie Gibson in Coronation Street

Millie Gibson has played the role of Kelly Neelan, in Coronation Street, since 2019.

She first came into the soap after the disappearance of her dad, Rick Neelan.

After Rick went missing, Kelly started a new life in Weatherfield, living with Toyah and Imran.

However, her life has been far from easy, spending time on the streets and in prison for her role in the murder of Seb Franklin.

Recognising her mistakes, Kelly has since strived to become a better person, taking a job at the barbers and helping her friend Stu get back on his feet.

She also supported her mum through her terminal illness.

Now living with Maria and Gary, Kelly’s life is far from peaceful.

She recently got mixed up in her dad’s business by trying to pay people back what he owed them, leaving her tied up and kidnapped.

Kelly also is yet to discover that Gary was responsible for her dad’s death.

Kelly’s had a tough time in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Millie Gibson leaving Coronation Street

After four dramatic years on the soap, Millie Gibson will soon be leaving her role as Kelly Neelan.

Speaking of her departure, a Coronation Street insider told The Sun: “Millie’s a huge talent.”

“She has loved her time on the soap but there’s a lot of excitement about what she’s going to do next.”

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy over her exit storyline.”

How will things end up for Kelly? What will Millie go on to do next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

