Coronation Street fans are saying that John Stape needs to be forgotten as the soap brings the killer up in another storyline.

John appeared in Coronation Street from 2007 until 2011.

However he certainly hasn’t been forgotten as his widow Fiz constantly appears to be reminded of her late husband’s crimes.

John committed many crimes (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Who is John Stape?

John Stape was a childhood friend of Fiz Brown and they reunited after she discovered he was working as a teacher at Weatherfield High.

John and Fiz began a relationship but he soon started having an affair with schoolgirl and cobbles resident Rosie Webster.

Fiz eventually forgave John and they ended up marrying and having a daughter together who they called Hope.

As well as having an affair with a pupil, John’s other crimes include kidnapping Rosie, identity theft, covering up the death of his former colleague Colin Fishwick and murdering Colin’s mum Joy and his other former colleague Charlotte Hoyle.

In 2011, John ended up dying after a car crash.

But although John is dead, the character has not been forgotten.

Fiz married John (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz and John Stape

After John’s death, Fiz began dating Tyrone Dobbs and they moved in together with Hope and Tyrone’s daughter Ruby.

Over the years, Hope started to display signs of worrying behaviour and she was sent to a school in Birmingham which had a unit for children with behavioural issues.

At the school Fiz and Hope met a woman named Jade Rowan who was great with helping Hope.

When they returned to Weatherfield they asked Jade if she would move in and be a homeschool teacher for Hope.

But eventually it was revealed that Jade is John Stape’s daughter and she planned to take Hope away.

Jade turned out to be John’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

She tried to ruin Fiz’s life, believing she had ruin John’s and turned him into a monster.

However Hope told Jade she wanted nothing to do with her and she left them alone.

After Tyrone and Fiz split, she began dating Phill Whittaker.

But it turned out Phill was writing a book about John Stape, in order to tell Fiz’s side of the story.

As Hope had seen the information about the book, Fiz was forced to tell her daughter about her father’s crimes.

Eventually Fiz forgave Phill, realising he was not a bad person, and they got married.

But she split up with him when she realised she still loved Tyrone.

Tyrone and Fiz got back together, but recently they learnt that someone is writing a book about John Stape.

Hope has been telling someone about her dad and Jade (Credit: ITV)

John Stape needs to be forgotten, cry fans

In last night’s episode (Monday, October 31) Tyrone and Fiz discovered an article in the Gazette about John.

They were determined to find out where a lot of the personal information had come from.

But they were shocked when they realised someone had been pretending to be Hope’s friend online to get information out of her about her dad.

However fans are starting to get annoyed with the soap constantly bringing up John Stape.

Haven’t you already covered John stape storyline ??🧐🤔 it’s like flogging a dead horse now come @itvcorrie #Corrie — 🧚‍♀️🦄Cinders🦄🧚‍♀️ (@Cinders12345678) October 31, 2022

I see we're bringing up John Stape once again… #Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) October 31, 2022

Why they bringing up the Jade/John/Hope story yet again #corrie — Amie (@amz07) October 31, 2022

I really dont care about this John Stape book thing thats coming out. It's boring #Corrie — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) October 31, 2022

What do you think of this storyline?

