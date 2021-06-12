Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has been forced to close her restaurant.

The actress owns tearoom Annies in Manchester city centre with husband Chris Farr.

Jennie McAlpine has been forced to shut Annies Manchester temporarily (Credit: Google StreetView)

But the doors of the joint have been shut temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Multiple staff have been ordered to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace service.

The business will remain closed until Monday, June 21.

The statement posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page reads: “We must announce that unfortunately we will have to close until Monday 21st June.

“This is due to a positive case of Covid-19 amongst our team and other members being instructed to self isolate by NHS test and trace.

“We have been following the strictest of safety procedures since opening and everyone’s safety is of paramount importance to us, which is why we have taken this decision.

“We will be in touch with those with bookings as soon as we can.”

Jennie’s Coronation Street bosses have confirmed she will remain filming despite the shutdown.

A spokeswoman told the Manchester Evening News: “Jennie has not been at the restaurant so she is not required to self-isolate and she is able to carry on with filming.”

While Jennie’s life off-screen isn’t great with the restaurant closing, her on-screen life as Fiz is even worse.

Fiz has been left devastated by Tyrone leaving her – but viewers are disgusted (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jennie McAlpine storyline slammed by fans

Corrie fans have hit out at the storyline that has seen Fiz split with cheating partner Tyrone to shack up with Alina Pop.

One said: “I’m calling it. Worst storyline in #corrie history.

“Alina and Tyrone. I feel sick. I’d say ‘get a room’ but they need to get a hobby.”

A second said: “Tyrone and Alina’s storyline is so cringe. And definitely something someone thought up because they didn’t know what else to do with them. #Corrie #coronationstreet”

A third said: “#Corrie Tyrone and Alina are SO cringe.

“I guess it’s meant to inject humour but God almighty it’s awful. As are Sean and Daisy. Horrible stories, horrible unfunny, embarrassing writing @itvcorrie.”

