Coronation Street characters Tyrone and Alina began seeing each other earlier this year, but their storyline has been called ‘the worst in soap history’ by viewers.

Earlier this year, Tyrone realised he had feelings for Alina Pop. He split up with his fiancée Fiz and ended up moving in with his new girlfriend.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, June 9) Alina was delighted when her new giant picture from her and Tyrone’s photoshoot arrived.

Tyrone and Fiz split up earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina to murder Corey?

But Fiz heard about it and asked Tyrone to pay some money towards Hope’s school trip.

Coronation Street: What did fans say about Tyrone and Alina’s storyline?

Later Tyrone received a call to say Hope had been acting up at school. As he was busy at work, Alina went to collect her.

However Hope was furious with Alina for putting on the eyelash extensions, despite wanting them, as kids at school had been picking on her.

Alina tried to reason with Hope but the little girl ended up running in front of Ronnie’s car to scare Alina.

Hope ran out in front of a car to scare Alina (Credit: ITV)

When Fiz came along, Hope claimed that Alina told he no one liked her and that’s why she ran out in front of the car.

Later, Fiz told Tyrone it would be best if he didn’t see the girls until there was a proper consent order in place.

However Tyrone was furious and told Fiz that Ruby was his daughter and not hers, leaving her hurt.

Fiz doesn’t want Tyrone to see Ruby and Hope till there’s a consent order in place (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Julie Hesmondhalgh and husband Ian Kershaw got pregnant six weeks after getting together

Soon, Fiz spoke to Adam about custody and it looks like the two could be facing a custody battle.

What did viewers say?

However, fans are starting to get fed up with the storyline, even calling it ‘the worst storyline in the soap’s history.’

I’m calling it. Worst storyline in #corrie history. Alina and Tyrone 🤮🤢🥴. I feel sick. I’d say ‘get a room’ but they need to get a hobby. — Serina Rayet (@SerinaRayet) June 9, 2021

Tyrone and Alina's storyline is so cringe, and definitely something someone thought up because they didn't know what else to do with them. #Corrie #coronationstreet — Ally (@TheLadyMoxley) June 10, 2021

So bored of this storyline with Tyrone Fiz and Alina #Corrie — (Miss) Bernice Tucker (@NathanTucker18) June 9, 2021

#Corrie Tyrone and Alina are SO cringe. I guess its meant to inject humour but god almighty its awful. As are Sean and Daisy. Horrible stories, horrible unfunny/embarrassing writing @itvcorrie — MrJustice (@KarmaPoliceA1) June 9, 2021

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street continues tomorrow (Friday, June 11) at 7.30pm ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of these Corrie spoilers.