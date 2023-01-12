Coronation Street aired Izzy Armstrong‘s return to screens last night and it seriously divided fans.

Months after viewers demanded to know where Izzy had disappeared to, actress Cherylee Houston finally made a comeback on Wednesday January 11.

And although some fans were thrilled to see her, others weren’t sure there was much point to her comeback.

Izzy hasn’t been on screen for months (Credit: ITV)

Where has Izzy been in Coronation Street?

Izzy only made one appearance in the show last year.

Records show she appeared in February 23’s edition of the soap – and no others.

In fact her last batch of episodes were in summer 2021.

Actress Cherylee has connective tissue disorder Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

It forced her to shield at home for the entire COVID-19 pandemic.

However she has made several appearances – via video call and in person since restrictions were eased.

But even that appeared to stop last year.

Cherylee has appeared on Coronation Street sporadically since the pandemic began (Credit: ITV)

Cherylee Houston on her comeback

The actress previously confirmed that she did want to make a permanent return to the soap.

When a fan questioned when they could next see her back on their screens.

She replied: “A little while yet I’m afraid…”

Another asked if at least Cherylee is coming back to the Manchester-based soap and she confirmed she is.

“Oh yes,” Cherylee responded at the time.

Izzy was in a scene aired last night (Credit: ITV)

Izzy’s comeback to Coronation Street

On Wednesday she was seen in Roy’s Rolls with Gary Windass.

“It’s been lovely having Jake to myself for a few days,” she told her former partner.

She talked about how cheeky their son had become and the pranks he’d played on her. But Gary wasn’t properly listening.

“Are you all right? You seem a bit distracted?”

Gary explained he was worried about Maria, and Izzy encouraged him to speak to his wife. Gary told Izzy it was good to see her and headed off.

But fans weren’t so sure it was good…

Izzy was advising Gary on his marriage to Maria (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fans react to Izzy return

“I’d completely forgotten about Izzy, as had others it appears. Maybe time for the character to be retired,” said one.

“Oh great I hear Izzy is back, I can’t bear her,” shared another.

A third wrote: “Izzy. Now that is a character I haven’t missed.”

“FFS! Mouthy, opinionated Izzy is back then,” said one more.

Someone else added: “Izzy is back. Yawn.”

However, others were completely thrilled to see her.

“Nice to see Izzy back tonight, if only for a short time,” said one.

A second added: “Lovely seeing Izzy back on the cobbles.”

“Izzy Armstrong is back, yippee,” shouted a third.

Someone else agreed: “Nice seeing Izzy back on Corrie.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

