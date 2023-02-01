Coronation Street hit with Ofcom complaints for shocking racial violence scenes

Coronation Street's Alya is lying in her hospital bed and, in a bubble, Blake is looking angry
Coronation Street recently aired the climax of Griff and Max’s extremism storyline which saw Blake stab Alya in Speed Dahl.

Alya then fought for her life as she suffered from a punctured lung.

Now, Coronation Street has received 72 Ofcom complaints for Alya’s stabbing.

Coronation Street: Blake stabbed Alya

Schoolboy Blake recently went on a stabbing spree at Speed Dahl.

After watching Max’s racist videos, he decided to film himself in Speed Dahl.

He’d wanted to put an end to Maria’s refugee drop-in session.

Max watched Blake perform a racist speech on a livestream and tried to warn people at Speed Dahl of what was going to happen.

Gary ignored Max’s warning as Blake tried to stab Maria.

Alya, however, noticed that Blake had a knife and rushed to protect Maria.

As a result, she was stabbed.

Alya then went to hospital for a life-saving operation.

She had a punctured lung and had lost a lot of blood.

Fortunately, Alya survived.

Fans were not happy about the graphic scenes

Some Corrie fans weren’t happy with the graphic scenes, suggesting that the soap went ‘too far’ with it’s extremism storyline, injuring poor Alya yet again.

One fan wrote: “Wish Corrie would stop with the violence like…”

Another commented: “Corrie, that was pretty scary tonight. Poor Alya, she’s having a bad time recently.”

A third fan stated: “Now, this racism storyline is going too far.”

Coronation Street receives 72 Ofcom complaints

Coronation Street has received 72 Ofcom complaints for Alya’s stabbing scenes.

Ofcom revealed that racial violence was the reason behind these complaints.

The scenes had aired before the watershed (Wednesday January 25, 2023) and had caused some upset for viewers.

A trigger warning was made before the programme aired but the scenes were still too much for some fans.

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

