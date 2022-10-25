Coronation Street fans have demanded better storylines for Gail after her scenes in last night’s episode (Monday, October 24).

Gail ended up bumping into Eileen while she practised her Italian, which caused an argument between the two women.

But Coronation Street fans are not happy about how Gail has changed.

Gail bumped into Eileen while practising her Italian (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gail bumping into Eileen

In last night’s episode, Gail was walking down the street practising her Italian on her phone.

She was so interested that she didn’t see Eileen Grimshaw leaving her house carrying some pumpkins.

Gail ended up bumping into Eileen and she dropped the pumpkins.

They smashed on the ground and a furious Eileen had a go at Gail.

Gail was too focused on her phone to see where she was going (Credit: ITV)

Gail told her she didn’t see her but as she offered to help, Eileen slipped on the pumpkins and fell, hitting her head.

She laughed and tried to help Eileen up but her laughter quickly turned to panic when she realised Eileen was unconscious.

Soon Eileen was taken off to the hospital by George and Sean.

However fans have not been impressed with Gail’s recent scenes, slamming bosses for turning her character into a ‘laughing stock’ and ‘buffoon’ pointing out she was once a feisty character.

I see today we're back to "Buffoon Gail" #Corrie pic.twitter.com/OHdV2l7ESv — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) October 24, 2022

Why has GAIL turned into a doddery wimpy old woman with a pathetic little voice? Just stop! Bring back the old feisty Gail!!! #Corrie — CeCe 🐈🌻😘🏳️‍🌈🐈‍⬛☀️ (@_Ce_Ce__) October 24, 2022

It’s mad how much of an absolute drip they’ve made Gail into over the last few years. 🤦‍♂️ #corrie #coronationstreet — Jonny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@jonnymgdraws) October 24, 2022

Can Gail be given an actual decent storyline, she’s turnt into a right divvy , all over the place character #Corrie — ~❀𝒦ℯ𝓁𝓁𝓎❀~🌸 (@kellymew_) October 24, 2022

Why are you @itvcorrie making Gail a laughingstock? She's always been a strong character, not a dithering wreck! #Corrie — CheCavolo (@CavoloChe) October 24, 2022

Why have they turned Gail into an utter moron? 😑 #Corrie — Matt (@MattG5762) October 24, 2022

Corrie fans demand more ‘gritty’ storylines for Gail

This isn’t the first time fans have complained about how Gail has changed.

Back in June Gail was cleaning outside the Bistro, singing along to Reach for the Stars by S Club 7.

She ended up accidentally splashing dirty water on her daughter-in-law, Shona‘s shoes.

At the time fans weren’t happy with the direction that the character Gail is going in and demanded more serious storylines for the character instead of ‘cringe’ singing scenes.

#corrie “Comedy” Gail makes me cringe. 😖 — Lisa Woodford (@LeceWoody) June 17, 2022

Totally agree #corrie @itvcorrie need to do more with Gail, and stop the ‘giddy Gail’ character. Helen Worth deserves more. — SHEILAinFLORIDA (@SmilieFlorida) June 18, 2022

Gail needs a big story of her own. She's just a supporting character these days. It's probably difficult for the writers if Helen Worth only does so many eps a year. I miss Gail shouting her head off in big dramatic scene's 😂 I get the impression Helen maybe isn't up to — Robert Downey (@robbie109) June 19, 2022

I wish the writers would stop treating Gail Platt like a joke! Remember her battles with Ivy. This is NOT the Gail I grew up watching. #Corrie — Mr Trick (@MrTrick4) June 17, 2022

Oh stop making Gail look more stupid in every episode she is in. Women her age are not like that #Corrie — Anne Mackle (@cassam101) June 17, 2022

Why are they turning Gail into a doddering old weirdo? #Corrie — CeCe (@_Ce_Ce__) June 17, 2022

I thought have thought the Platts had a fair bit of bad luck even before Gail brought the ornament back from Thailand? #Corrie — Russell Truran (@russelltruran) June 17, 2022

What storylines would you like to see for Gail?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

