Coronation Street fans are worried for Gemma Winter after she decided to meet up with her former bully Vanessa.

Earlier this year, Gemma joined a mum and baby group and thought she made friends with woman Imogen and Vanessa. However it turned out they were both being nasty about Gemma behind her back.

After cutting contact with them, Gemma realised she had postnatal depression and has since had help.

Imogen and Vanessa were cruel to Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans gutted at Liz McDonald exit

However this week she got a shock when she got a message on her blog page from a random person.

This person turned out to be Vanessa. She apologised for the way she treated Gemma and explained that her husband ended up leaving her for their babysitter.

She also revealed that Imogen dumped her as a friend after her husband left her.

Hearing her story, Gemma decided to forgive Vanessa and lent her a sympathetic ear.

Gemma decided to forgive Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Friday, August 14) Gemma made plans to go see Vanessa. However her fiancé Chesney and mum Bernie weren’t keen on the idea of her becoming friends with someone who was so cruel to her.

Making sure to intercept their meeting, Bernie went to Victoria Gardens and warned Vanessa to keep away from Gemma.

But Bernie isn’t the only one concerned about Gemma meeting up with Vanessa. Viewers have suspected that she’s up to no good.

I have have never said this before and will never say it again but Gemma is a better person than me…I could never have forgiven Imogen for being so nasty when all Gemma wanted was a friend#Corrie — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) August 12, 2020

#Corrie I still don’t trust Vanessa . Now she’s found Gemma’s vlog, I think she only wants to be friends with her in order to cash-in on her popularity 🙁🙁🙁 — Jamie “The Controversial One” Holmes (@JamiePrestigio1) August 12, 2020

Wonder if she is lying about not being friends with Imogen now and about her and her husband splitting up. Wonder if she is trying to get dirt on Gemma and post it online so her blog fans won't like her anymore. — Emma Gennard (@gennard_emma) August 14, 2020

Coronation Street: What’s next for Gemma and Vanessa?

In this week’s Coronation Street despite Bernie’s warnings, Vanessa and Gemma still meet up at Victoria Gardens.

Gemma meets up with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Colson Smith co-stars pay tributes as he turns 22

Gemma apologises for her mum’s behaviour. When she returns home, she announces that she’s going to set up an online mother and baby group.

However, Bernie is concerned that she’s taking on too much.

Is she right to trust Vanessa? Or is Bernie right to be worried?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Do you think Vanessa can be trusted? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.