Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Laurence killer secret

In last night’s Coronation Street (Thursday December 30, 2022), Laurence was seen grieving his late wife, Lindsey, on the anniversary of her death.

However, Rita then spoke about Lindsey’s death in the pub saying that it was a terrible accident.

But, now fans think that they’ve ‘worked out’ Laurence’s killer secret in Coronation Street.

Laurence was emotional over Lindsey’s death (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Laurence was grieving Lindsey

Last night, Laurence told Sean that it was the anniversary of his wife, Lindsey’s, death.

Sean then asked how she died.

Laurence said that she died “suddenly” but didn’t give away any more details.

Sean and Laurence then went and picked out some flowers from Preston’s Petals to send to Lindsey’s parents.

In The Rovers, Mary then told Rita about how she spoke to Lindsey’s parents when sending the flowers.

Todd overheard Rita talking about how Lindsey’s death was covered on the news, describing it as being a terrible accident abroad.

This triggered suspicions in Todd.

Rita had some information on Lindsey’s death (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Laurence murdered Lindsey

Fans think that Laurence is hiding something about Lindsey’s death.

They reckon that Laurence murdered Lindsey and it wasn’t an accident.

One fan said: “I think Laurence killed his wife.”

I think Laurence killed his wife #Corrie — Michelle💕🎅🎄 (@mishybabez_) December 29, 2022

Laurence deffo murdered his wife and am praying Sean is next on his list #Corrie pic.twitter.com/yaoKLEGJ0P — Mistletony (@AntMelia94) December 29, 2022

Another fan wrote: “Sean – “How did she die? Laurence – “Suddenly” Did he kill her?”

A third fan predicted: “Laurence deffo murdered his wife and am praying Sean is next on his list.”

Did Laurence kill his wife?

Is he hiding a dark secret from Sean?

Is Laurence a murderer? (Credit: ITV)

Is Laurence a murderer?

Laurence has failed to tell Sean the details about Lindsey’s death.

Tonight (Friday December 30, 2022), Todd starts investigating Lindsey’s death.

He comes up with a theory on how she really died.

But, did Laurence murder his wife?

Does Sean need to watch his back?

