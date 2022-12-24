Coronation Street background with logo and male silhouette
Coronation Street fans were thrilled last night to see Alex Warner return to screens after not being in the show for a while.

Alex, the nephew of Cathy Matthews, did work in the cafe, but has been mysteriously absent for a while.

But he appeared in Corrie scenes with Brian Packham on Friday December 23 and viewers were delighted to see him.

They even demanded more scenes for him next year.

Coronation Street's Alex sits and talks to Brian in the cafe
Alex made a ‘return’ to screens and fans are delighted! (Credit: ITV)

Where has Alex been in Corrie?

He was seen sitting in the cafe with Brian.

Brian used to date his Alex’s aunty Cathy, so feels close to him.

“It’s just that I hardly see you since you moved into assisted living,” Brian told him, explaining why Alex has been absent from screens.

“I thought you might like some company this evening,” Brian continued.

“With you?” Alex asked.

Brian said: “Well, I know you’re not seeing your mum or Cathy this Christmas, what do you say?”

Alex agreed and they arranged to meet at 5pm at the bistro.

Coronation Street: Brian and Alex sit and talk in the cafe
Brian explained why Alex has been off screens in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers delighted by Alex ‘return’

Fans were thrilled to see Alex as he made a return to Coronation Street.

“It’s great to see Alex. He should be in Corrie more,” said one.

Another agreed: “Good to see Alex back on Corrie.”

“Alex’s back. I haven’t seen him for a while,” shared a third.

Another added: “Good to see Alex back…”

“Not seen Alex in yonks! Hope he has more appearances next year!” said someone else.

Another commenter agreed: “Please can we see more of Alex and make him a regular character?”

Even co-star Jack James Ryan, who plays Jacob Hay, was happy to see Alex on screen, calling him his ‘favourite’ character.

He also asked for scenes with him soon.

“Alex is my favourite character in Corrie there, I said it! It also helps that Liam Bairstow
is one of the nicest guys on set. Surely we’ve gotta have a Jacob and Alex storyline soon?”

