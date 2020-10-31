Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe has left viewers horrified after revealing his new victim – girlfriend Christine.

Abusive Geoff hasn’t even waited for wife Yasmeen to face trial for stabbing him before moving on to find his next victim.

And he’s even using Yasmeen’s money to woo Christine.

Corrie viewers are terrified for Geoff’s new girlfriend Christine (Credit: ITV)

What’s happened on Corrie this week?

Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya had suspected Geoff had moved on after hearing him on the phone.

But Geoff managed to trick Alya into finding him with an elderly lady he had been pretending to help.

And when she made a scene in the Bistro, Geoff called the police and Alya was warned over her “harassment”.

As a result, that left Geoff free to go to a swanky hotel and meet his new victim.

Walking in he told her: “I am so sorry I’m late, you wouldn’t believe the day I’ve had.”

She asked him about the problems he had been having with his granddaughter but he set her straight.

He told Christine: “She belongs to my crazy ex-wife, a chip off the old block that one – mad as a hatter. She doesn’t give me a minute’s piece.”

Geoff then began splashing Yasmeen’s cash to impress her and to ensure she swallowed his lies.

“Let’s order a bottle of champers – my treat,” he said.

“You can’t come to a swanky hotel and keep counting the cost. Money is for spending my love, that’s what I always say and you are worth every penny.”

Geoff splashed Yasmeen’s cash on Christine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans horrified by Geoff Metcalfe

Corrie fans couldn’t bear to watch and revealed they were terrified for Christine.

One said: “So Geoff has got his next victim lined up! He seems to have Christine fooled since she thinks he’s a nice guy, so generous to buy champagne with Yasmeen’s money but hopefully she’ll find out the truth about him.

“I really don’t get what anyone sees in that creep! #Corrie.”

“Run Christine, run! #corrie,” said a second.

Another said: “#Corrie don’t get close to him dear Christine – run run as fast as you can!!!!!”

