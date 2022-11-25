Fiz and Tyrone have been slammed by Coronation Street fans for their reaction to Hope’s behaviour in last night’s episode (Thursday November 24, 2022).

Fiz and Tyrone learnt that Hope had re-enacted John Stape murdering Charlotte Hoyle in front of her classmates.

But, now fans are slamming Fiz and Tyrone for their reaction to Hope’s hammer outburst.

Hope enjoyed her 15 minutes of fame (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Fiz and Tyrone learn what Hope has been up to

Recently Hope has been selling and signing books about her biological dad, killer John Stape.

She has also been giving readings of the books, but took things a step too far in last night’s episode.

In front of her classmates she pulled out a hammer and re-enacted John Stape’s murder of teacher Charlotte Hoyle.

All the pupils could do was scream as they watched on in horror.

Fiz and Tyrone then turned up at the school and were told about Hope’s antics by Ms Crawshaw.

Whilst it was revealed that Hope’s stunt had forced a teacher into an early retirement, Fiz and Tyrone didn’t show any anger.

Instead, they tried to fight against Hope’s one week suspension.

Back at home, they told their daughter off but when she said she feared stepdad Tyrone would leave again, they quickly softened their tone towards her.

Tyrone felt guilty and failed to punish her.

As he sat down with her on the sofa he gave her a bowl of popcorn.

He also told her he was going to spend more time with her and she was going to see a therapist.

But later Hope shared her delight at having time off school and explained to best friend Sam that she had Tyrone wrapped round her little finger.

Fiz and Tyrone didn’t punish Hope (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Fiz and Tyrone’s reaction

After watching Hope get away with things once more and seeing Fiz and Tyrone reward her instead of telling her off, fans have slammed the couple’s reaction.

One fan moaned: “Fiz and Tyrone are so boring. Hope is always not to blame for her actions.”

A second said: “Why are they giving Hope popcorn? What does she get for taking a machete to school, ice cream?”

Fiz and Tyrone so boring 🥱 Hope is always not to blame for her actions 🤔 #Corrie — fuz nadeem (@fuzz2_7) November 25, 2022

Why are they giving Hope popcorn? What does she get for taking a machete into school, ice cream? #corrie — William (@Willswhinge) November 24, 2022

Shows how stupid Fiz and Tyrone are though that Sally can see right through Hope unlike them who are mollycoddling her after she took a hammer to school and acted out her dad killing Charlotte, as brilliant as that is 😆 #Corrie — O (@itzzzo_) November 24, 2022

Are there really parents like Fiz and Tyrone out there? Hope has got them twisted round her little finger. She should have been expelled and then sectioned. She still thinks she has done nothing wrong. She is like a porcelain doll, feels nothing. #Corrie #coronationstreet — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) November 24, 2022

Another fan tweeted: “Shows how stupid Fiz and Tyrone are though that Sally can see right through Hope unlike them who are mollycoddling her after she took a hammer into school and acted out her dad killing Charlotte, as brilliant as that is.”

A fourth viewer commented: “Are there really parents like Fiz and Tyrone out there? Hope has got them twisted round her little finger. She should have been expelled and then sectioned. She still thinks she has done nothing wrong, she is like a porcelain doll, feels nothing.”

A fifth Corrie fan said: “I do wish Fiz would stop pandering to that little [bleep] Hope in Corrie. She needs something, I’m not sure if it’s a therapist, she’ll only play act there too. Isabella Flanagan is such a great little actress; she makes us so furious with Hope.”

Another added: “Shouldn’t they be punishing Hope instead of a film and popcorn and time out next week?”

