Coronation Street fans predict shocking affair for Leanne – and it’s not with Damon!

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday February 8, 2023), Leanne kicked Nick out of the flat.

Tensions had divided their family after Damon was arrested.

Now, fans have predicted that Leanne will have a shocking affair with someone – and it’s not Damon.

Nick was put in his place (Credit: ITV)

Leanne told Nick to leave the flat

Last night, Craig told Leanne that the police had arrested two suspects for the gun robbery at The Bistro.

Leanne then told Nick to get rid of the drugs.

Nick gave Damon an ultimatum.

He explained that he would flush the drugs down the toilet if Damon didn’t pick them up.

Damon chose to pick up the drugs and shove them in his car boot.

However, Nick called the police who proceeded to arrest Damon.

Later on, Nick told Sam that Damon is a bad guy and is Harvey’s brother.

Sam was devastated when he found out that Nick had known about Damon’s connection to Harvey well before the gun robbery.

Sam then ordered Nick to move out of the flat, with Leanne agreeing with Sam’s decision.

Ryan opened up to Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict that Leanne will have an affair with Ryan

With Leanne telling Nick to move out, fans have predicted that she’s set to have an affair.

They’ve predicted that Leanne will have an affair with Ryan.

Last night, Ryan opened up to Leanne about how he was feeling after the gun robbery.

He explained that he felt hopeless as his life in Ibiza is no more.

Instead, he thought that he’d die as a waiter.

Leanne tried to comfort him and told him to not be so hard on himself as he’d just had a near-death experience.

Now, viewers think that these scenes have hinted at an affair for Leanne and Ryan.

One fan wrote: “Leanne and Ryan – now that is two I would want to see playing around Nick’s back.”

Leanne and Ryan – now that is two I would want to see playing around Nicks back. #corrie — Corey B (@jack4u2b) February 9, 2023

Are they heading towards a leanne and Ryan affair 🧐#corrie — Sean ferguson (@crazycatgay02) February 8, 2023

Leanne could always find solace in the arms of Ryan

One thing leads to another and Sam has a little brother#Corrie — David Boink (@DavidBoink) February 8, 2023

Another commented: “Are they heading towards a Leanne and Ryan affair?”

A third fan tweeted: “Leanne could always find solace in the arms of Ryan. One thing leads to another and Sam has a little brother.”

Could Leanne and Ryan have an affair?

Leanne and Nick are facing a rocky patch (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Leanne and Ryan get together?

With Damon creating tension within Leanne and Nick’s relationship, Leanne could be about to look elsewhere.

Some fans have previously suggested that Leanne may embark on an affair with Damon.

However, now fans reckon that Leanne and Ryan could have an affair.

But, will Leanne cheat on Nick?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Leanne and Ryan have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!