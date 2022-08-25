Coronation Street fans predict shock affair for Adam Barlow

Coronation Street fans have predicted an affair for Adam Barlow and Alya Nazir.

Adam and Alya have been working together to try and prove Stu‘s innocence.

However fans think the two could end up growing closer while they try to clear Stu’s name.

Alya and Zeedan have teamed up with Adam to help Stu (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam and Alya team up to help Stu

Recently Alya, Yasmeen and Zeedan found out Yasmeen’s new boyfriend Stu had served time in prison for murder.

It was revealed Stu had been having an affair with a woman called Charlie, but she was murdered.

As Stu’s DNA was all over her and he confessed, he served time for her murder.

Yasmeen was horrified to find out what Stu had done and she kicked him out.

Stu was forced into confessing to a murder he didn’t commit (Credit: ITV)

After she found him back in her house collecting his stuff, Stu was taken back to prison.

But as Stu claimed he was coerced into making a confession and that didn’t kill Charlie.

Last week Zeedan asked Adam if he could request Stu’s case files and he managed to get hold of them.

This week Alya and Zeedan began to go through the files when Adam pointed out that Stu was interviewed for over 10 hours straight, which is against the rules.

He also noticed a tape was missing.

Corrie fans think Alya and Adam will have an affair (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict shock affair for Adam and Alya

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, August 25) Alya was in Adam’s office going through the case files.

She pointed out to Adam that Stu had none of Charlie’s blood on him.

Adam asked Alya why she was so determined to clear Stu’s name and she admitted that it was unfair what happened to him.

She also revealed she was also doing it for Yasmeen to prove that she isn’t the idiot she thinks she is because she trusted Stu.

He told her it was very admirable and fans seemed to notice a spark between them.

They’re predicting Adam will cheat on his wife Sarah and have an affair with Alya.

Move over Ally McBeal, #Corrie has Alya on the case @itvcorrie also do I sense chemistry and attraction between Adam and Alya, he is wasted with Sarah — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) August 24, 2022

Oh please Alya & Adam get it on… just see Sarah’s smug face cry!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏 #Corrie — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) August 24, 2022

I bet Alya and Adam will sleep together at some point 👀#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) August 24, 2022

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

