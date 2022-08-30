Coronation Street fans convinced they have worked out Kelly’s ‘utterly tragic’ exit

Coronation Street fans think they have worked out Kelly Neelan’s exit and they’re predicting that she’s going to die.

After years of tragedy, it seems that Kelly might finally be getting a happy ending after viewers saw her get engaged to Aadi.

Her new fiancé has now moved in with her, with the couple planning the rest of their lives together.

However, with Millie Gibson set to exit the cobbles, could Kelly meet an untimely end in Coronation Street?

Corrie fans think that Kelly will die

It’s been reported that Millie Gibson will leave the ITV soap this autumn as she starts doubting Gary, and questioning his involvement in her dad’s death.

At the moment, Kelly is planning on getting hitched to Aadi despite Dev, Maria and Gary all thinking that they are too young to get married.

As she starts to plan her future with the love of her life, will her suspicions of Gary soon land her in trouble?

Well, fans reckon that Kelly will meet her death.

One fan tweeted: “Aadi just did the whole “I want to spend the rest of my life with you” guff to Kelly… IMMINENT DEATH KLAXON.”

Another exclaimed: “Are Kelly’s plans to marry Aadi in Gretna Green the last bit of happiness she gets before her exit? What the [bleep] happens then? Maybe she dies, leaving Aadi a teenage widower, a tragic love story perhaps?”

A third commented: “Seeing Kelly happy means she’s going to die doesn’t it?”

Could Kelly die?

Kelly’s been a magnet for tragedy during her time in Corrie.

She’s been accused of killing Seb, has had to deal with her dad being murdered, her mum dying of terminal cancer, being homeless and being kidnapped.

Kelly’s made her fair share of enemies over the years.

Most recently, she was kidnapped by some of Rick’s connections as she went to return money to them.

Could they soon track her down and finish her off?

Or, will Kelly expose Gary for murdering her dad, making him silence her?

We hope, for Kelly’s sake, that she runs off into the sunset happily married but, in soap world, that’s unlikely.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

