Ryan Connor left Coronation Street on Monday (July 10), as he went to spend some time with Michelle in Ireland.

This meant that Ryan Prescott made an unexpected exit from the cobbles.

Now, Coronation Street fans have issued a plea following the actor’s exit from the soap.

Ryan left for Ireland (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan left the cobbles

On Monday night, Ryan decided that he couldn’t face working in the Bistro at the moment. He wanted to get away and spend some time with his mum for some TLC.

Peter revealed in the Rovers that he would be dropping Ryan off at the airport for his flight to Ireland.

Daisy heard this and left Toyah and Spider minding the bar for a moment. As Ryan hugged Carla goodbye, he got into the car as he nodded his head at an upset Daisy.

With this, he exited the cobbles to go and stay with Michelle.

Fans want Ryan back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street fans issue plea to soap over Ryan

Coronation Street fans are all making a desperate plea to the soap as Ryan Prescott exited the soap as Ryan Connor.

They are all desperate for him to make a swift return to the cobbles as the soap isn’t the same without him. They didn’t want him to leave and wish he’d stayed in Weatherfield.

One fan commented: “Hope he comes back I’ll miss him until he does”

Another person added: “Ryan – one of the best characters – leaving, such a shame. Hope he comes back. I am sure his character has plenty to offer.”

A third Coronation Street viewer shared: “Missing you already ,come back soon.”

Is Ryan coming back anytime soon? (Credit: ITV)

Will Ryan come back to the cobbles?

Ryan’s gone off to Ireland to see his mum for a little while. But, will he be coming back to the cobbles?

It’s currently unclear whether Ryan will be returning to Weatherfield anytime soon. But, one thing’s for sure, fans are desperate for him to come back!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you miss Ryan Prescott on Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!