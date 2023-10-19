Coronation Street fans furious as Carla flees Weatherfield while Peter struggles

Over in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, October 18), Carla decided to go to Spain in a bid to save Underworld.

As Peter worried about his future after Stephen’s death, Carla revealed that she was catching a flight out of the country.

Coronation Street fans have now been left furious after Carla decided to flee Weatherfield while Peter continued to struggle.

Carla chose Spain over Peter (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla decided to go to Spain

Viewers will know that before Stephen died he conned Michael into giving him the access code for the Underworld accounts.

Stephen then transferred £250k from the Underworld accounts into his own one.

Carla was furious when she found out what Stephen had done and blamed Michael, sacking him.

Last night, Carla found out that a client was pulling out of a deal after what had happened with Stephen.

In a desperate attempt to save the business, Carla then told Peter that she was flying out to Spain to talk some sense into the client and save Underworld.

Fans have blasted Carla’s decision (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans furious as Carla flees the Street

Coronation Street fans have now been left furious as Carla fled the Street for Spain. They’ve noted that she should be sticking around in Weatherfield to be around for Peter as he faces prison.

One fan commented: “Peter’s full on fighting for his freedom & yet Carla’s [bleep] priorities? Even Sarah’s questioning her going to Spain in a desperate bid to save the factory rather than be absolutely [bleep] glued to his side, really? Should be making every second count, gonna regret it if not”

Another fan said: “Peter sacrificed his own recovery to help Carla with hers and she can’t even stay in the same country to be there for him. What are they doing to them? I don’t like it.”

peter sacrificed his own recovery to help carla with hers and she can’t even stay in the same country to be there for him. what are they doing to them i don’t like it #Corrie pic.twitter.com/3ag3byw3a6 — megan (@trevorsbrady) October 18, 2023

Please why are they writing Carla like this, putting the factory before Peter? She just wouldn’t #corrie — Elin (@elinf88) October 18, 2023

As if Carla would do a bunk when Peter is so vulnerable- if she stuck with him through the jigsaws & mucky blanket, she’d stick with him now #Corrie — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) October 18, 2023

A third person added: “Please, why are they writing Carla like this, putting the factory before Peter? She just wouldn’t.”

A final viewer noted: “As if Carla would do a bunk when Peter is so vulnerable – if she stuck with him through the jigsaws & mucky blanket, she’d stick with him now.”

Will Peter go down? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Peter go to prison?

Peter’s facing going to prison for Stephen’s murder. However, Carla’s left him fighting his battle alone.

But, will Peter go to prison? Will Carla return to be by his side when he needs her the most?

