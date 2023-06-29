Coronation Street fans demand Maureen Lipman ‘win all the awards’ after that powerful scene alongside Claire Sweeney: ‘Take a bow’

Fans of Coronation Street have demanded that Dame Maureen Lipman ‘win all the awards’ following her scenes last night. ‘Take a bow!’ fans declared, as the emotional episode aired. This marked the arrival of Cassie Plummer, in Weatherfield as Evelyn’s estranged daughter.

Cassie’s arrival came to a great shock to Evelyn. In scenes last night (Wednesday, June 28), she rushed to the hospital, where Cassie was recovering from a massive overdose. There the pair swapped some barbed home truths.

Cassie made her Street debut in last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Corrie scenes reveal tumultuous history between Evelyn and daughter Cassie

As the pair talked, Cassie revealed that she knows Evelyn is now living with Tyrone – who they adandoned as a child. As Cassie expressed her fury at Evelyn’s dishonesty, Evelyn hit back, telling Cassie that Tyrone thinks she’s dead.

The pair’s conversation revealed a long history of drug abuse for Cassie, going all the way back to her teenage years. As Evelyn confronted her daughter, the pair grew emotional, and Evelyn declared that she couldn’t bear the heartbreak of having her daughter back in her life.

But is Cassie here to stay? And if so, what effect will this have on Tyrone and his family?

Meanwhile, the soap’s fans had plenty of praise for its stars – most notably Dame Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn. Singling her out, fans demanded that she ‘win all the awards!’

Cassie was rushed to hospital following a drug overdose (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers praise for Maureen Lipman and Claire Sweeney in emotional scenes

Writing on Twitter as the episode aired, a number of fans shared their praise for Maureen and Claire Sweeney’s heartfelt performances as mother and daughter.

“Welcome Cassie, loved tonight’s episode. Shocking, oh, Evelyn, what a surprise to see her daughter not knowing if she’s alive or dead after all these years. These scenes, what a strong performance by Maureen Lipman tonight, give her all the awards,” remarked one viewer.

Fans highlighted Maureen Lipman’s performance as Evelyn last night (Credit: ITV)

“Maureen Lipman and Claire Sweeney knocking it out of the park tonight. Acting masterclass, others in it should watch and learn,” another agreed.

“What a masterclass of a scene from Maureen Lipman and Claire Sweeney! Evelyn is quickly becoming a legendary character thanks to the superb acting!” said a third.

“ITV, hopefully you’ll realise now it wasn’t necessary to build a new set. No need to deflect from the Street by introducing the Precinct. Last night, Cassie and Evelyn’s scenes commanded all our attention!” another commented.

And, with Cassie set to head to the Cobbles to reunite with estranged son Tyrone, it seems as though there is much more to come.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!