Coronation Street fans demand end to ‘disgusting grooming storyline’

Coronation Street fans are demanding an end to the “disgusting grooming storyline” between Courtney Vance and Aadi Alahan. The plot was teased as a steamy affair by Corrie bosses but the reality has proved somewhat different.

Producer Iain MacLeod teased the storyline as a “fun, fiery storyline.” He added: “Aadi will quickly find himself way out of his depth as he risks everything for Courtney.

Coronation Street want an immediate end to Aadi and Courtney’s storyline (Credit: ITV)

“And while it is the best time he’s ever had in his life, he stands to end up in a whole heap of trouble!” But is that the case?

Businessman’s wife Courtney has been seen using her power over Aadi to manipulate him into sleeping with her. And Aadi doesn’t seem to know where to turn.

But the whole seedy affair has left fans utterly horrified. They are demanding an end to it immediately.

Writing on Reddit, one fan took the soap to task. They wrote: “Aadi is young and impressionable and has clearly been resistant to Courtney and yet she continues.

Coronation Street storyline is a misstep say fans

“She’s his boss’s wife and therefore holds a position of power over him. Because of this, even though they’re both adults, this entire storyline is predatory.

“I’ve seen others online calling it grooming and to be honest I kinda agree. He’s sleeping with her mainly out of obligation and fear of losing his job and Dev’s business deal.

“In that way it’s quite similar to the Nathan-Bethany storyline a few years back. Obviously they are on different scales completely and Bethany was underage but I think the comparison is quite apt, neither of them wanted it but felt a need to do what would help their loved ones.

“The worst part of it, is that in the show the storyline is being treated as comedic and on social media it’s being treated as a steamy love affair. Misrepresenting an issue like this could cause serious damage and younger viewers could be thinking that what’s happening is a normal healthy relationship, when it certainly isn’t.

Courtney has been threatening Aadi’s job in Coronation Street – but fans want it all over (Credit: ITV)

Is Aadi Alahan being groomed?

“Nevermind the affect that this might have on real life survivors of grooming, by seeing their situation portrayed in that way.”

A second said: “I think if we saw this happening to Asha, with one of Dev’s business associates or acquaintances, the story would not be depicted as a ‘thrill’ or ‘saucy fling’ instead it would verge on grooming or be shown as such.”

Read more: Coronation Street OPINION: Aadi and Courtney needs to end – it’s sickening

Another said: “I saw a lot of people saying that this storyline is funny, but it shouldn’t be seen or written like that at all. It had to be seen as something disgusting.

“If it were an older man and a younger girl, many people would be complaining. But unfortunately, people normalise a lot of young men (even underage) having experience and sex with older women.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.