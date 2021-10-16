Coronation Street fans convinced Toyah Battersby will die after she dumps Imran

Coronation Street fans are convinced Toyah Battersby will die after she dumps Imran Habeeb.

The counsellor discovered this week that her boyfriend Imran Habeeb had cheated on her.

Toyah will be the one to die say Corrie fans (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know he slept with Abi Franklin, but Imran lied and claimed it was just a random one night stand.

It has left Toyah convinced he spent the night with his ex-wife Sabeen.

What happened with Toyah in Coronation Street last night?

In last night’s episode (October 15), Toyah took revenge on Sabeen after she discovered she and Imran were working to free drug dealer Harvey Gaskell from prison.

She sent evidence of Sabeen’s illegal actions to her bosses and had her pulled from her cases – and ruined Harvey’s chance at freedom in the process.

Sabeen spilled everything to Harvey – and he has vowed revenge on Toyah.

Meanwhile, horrified at what she found out, Toyah dumped Imran.

“All the love, all the respect I have for you, you killed it,” she told him.

Imran was devastated – but fans are now convinced Toyah will be the upcoming death.

Why do Corrie fans think Toyah will die?

One said: “So Sabeen has basically just written Toyah’s death warrant. I hate this [expletive].”

A second said: “Looks Good Think Harvey will kill Toyah.”

A third said: “#Harvey is the perfect Halloween baddie!! Great to see him again. Something tells me Toyah is in big trouble this time around too!”

Harvey wants to kill Toyah Battersby in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Will Toyah die?

Corrie boss Iain Mcleod has already confirmed that one Weatherfield favourite will die in the sinkhole horror.

He said: “It’s going to be really huge – there’s loads of emotion, there’s loads of big spectacle – it’s going to be cinematic.

“When you do a story of a certain scale and at a certain level of spectacle the viewers expect there to be significant aftermath to it and significant outcomes.

“So yes, I can confirm that Chekhov’s sinkhole will result in a death.”

But will it be Toyah Battersby?

