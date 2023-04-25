In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday April 24, 2023), Steve McDonald was in good spirits as he and Tracy saw Amy go off to Nina’s birthday party.

They were pleased that Amy was going out and socialising again after what had happened with Aaron. She’d gone out and got herself ready for her friend’s birthday party.

However, Coronation Street fans were left distracted and baffled by Steve McDonald’s hat following these recent scenes.

Coronation Street: Steve wore a hat all episode

Last night, Steve and Tracy watched Amy get ready for Nina’s birthday party. They were happy that she was going out after isolating herself following the events that happened during her last night out with Aaron.

Steve hoped that Amy would have a really great time and put all of her stresses to one side for the night and enjoy it with her friends.

Afterwards, Steve and Tracy were shocked to find that Amy had come home early. She sat on the sofa in her dressing gown explaining that she didn’t feel like going into town with the others.

However, she’d actually come home early after being unable to handle seeing Aaron at the party. She’d admitted to her friends that Aaron had actually raped her before returning home.

Throughout the episode, Steve wore a new hat. This has causes quite the stir on social media, with fans wondering why Steve didn’t take his hat off in any of the scenes.

Fans baffled by Steve McDonald’s new hat

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled, wondering why Steve wore a hat all episode when he doesn’t usually. Some have been wondering if Simon Gregson has had a hair transplant and is covering it up.

One fan tweeted: “When you come on Twitter to see why Steve in Corrie is wearing a baseball cap and find everyone asking the same. So it’s either a bad hair cut, a hair transplant or a mid-life crisis.”

Another person on Twitter questioned: “I wonder how much that hair transplant is costing Steve McDonald?”

A third person joked: “Everyone asking why’s Steve wearing the cap. Clearly Aadi had a little practice before doodling on Aaron.”

Coronation Street: Why was Steve wearing a hat?

Steve doesn’t usually wear a hat which is why fans have been wondering why he’s suddenly chosen to wear one now.

A few reasons for why Steve could be wearing a hat have been floating about – maybe he’s had a hair transplant or has had a dodgy hair cut?

Perhaps we will all still be left in the dark until Steve decides to take his hat off and show us what’s hiding underneath!

