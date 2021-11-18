Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about the man in the hotel, Alan, who appeared in last night’s episodes (Wednesday, November 18).

After having trouble at her accommodation, Kelly felt she had no where to go and slept on the streets.

In last night’s scenes she went to a hotel to charge her phone. However when the receptionist questioned which room she was staying in, Kelly pretended she was staying with her dad.

Soon a man named Alan came around the corner and pretended to be Kelly’s dad.

Alan came to help Kelly out (Credit: ITV)

Alan took Kelly for some food in the hotel, however when he suggested they share a bowl of profiteroles she became visibly uncomfortable.

Alan then told Kelly she thought she was beautiful and offered for her to knock on his door any time, but she headed off.

When she returned to where she had been sleeping, she found her stuff had been stolen.

Kelly went back to the hotel and Alan tried it on with the teenager. She asked him to shower and he went into the bathroom.

Alan wanted to sleep with Kelly (Credit: ITV)

When he was in the bathroom, she went through his things, took some money and his wallet.

But when he came out of the bathroom as she went to leave with the wallet.

He tried to stop her and he threatened to call the police, but Kelly pointed out she’s underage.

She managed to get away by kneeing Alan. However fans were distracted saying Alan looks like and reminds them of another Corrie character – Ray Crosby.

So is this guy going to be the new Ray , somehow have a feeling he will turn up in the Street later . #corrie — heanesy (@mheanes) November 17, 2021

Kelly and this bloke reminds me of Faye and supermanc ray #Corrie — pete leo (@homebrew19721) November 17, 2021

Mr Perv at Room 34 looks like a blend of sleeze ball Ray and Fiz’s new fella! 🥴😂😂😂👍 #Corrie — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) November 17, 2021

Has ray come back from the dead🤔 #corrie — Sue (@Itt39354118) November 17, 2021

Who is Ray Crosby in Coronation Street?

Ray is in prison (Credit: ITV)

Ray took over the Bistro, however it was revealed he had been making advances towards his female staff members and telling them they would need to sleep with him in order to move up in his business.

Last year he did the same to Faye Windass and sexually assaulted her.

Now Ray is currently in prison after trying to kill Debbie and Kevin Webster by locking them in a freezer.

