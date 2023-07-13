In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 12), Gemma worried that she and Ches were too skint to provide for the kids.

Jenny then recommended that she contact her ex, Henry Newton, and ask for a job.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Gemma could soon cheat on Chesney.

Gemma asked Henry for a job (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gemma asked Henry for a job

Last night, Gemma worried about being skint and not being able to provide for the kids. She told Ches that they couldn’t even afford to do a proper big shop and buy some washing powder.

Ches then asked her if she felt ashamed for using the food bank, promising her that he’d sort it out.

He then reassured Gemma that the kids care more about being in a loving household than getting the latest computer game.

Later on, Jenny suggested that Gemma contact her ex, Henry Newton, and ask him for a job.

Ches didn’t like the idea so Gemma secretly made a phone call to Henry behind his back and explained that she really needed a job.

Will Gemma get back with her ex? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Gemma to cheat on Chesney?

It wasn’t that long ago that Gemma and Chesney got married. However, now a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Gemma may be about to cheat on Chesney.

As she asks for a job, Gemma could cheat on Chesney with her ex, Henry Newton.

One person wondered: “How long before Gemma and Henry are at the affair bar in the hotel?”

How long before Gemma and Henry are at the affair bar in the hotel? #Corrie — Tony (@AntMelia94) July 12, 2023

Chesney needs to make sure Gemma and Henry go nowhere near Chariot Square Hotel. #corrie — S.Beck (@StuartBeckMP) July 12, 2023

Another fan expanded the theory, tweeting: “Chesney needs to make sure Gemma and Henry go nowhere near Chariot Square Hotel.”

Will Gemma get back with Henry? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Gemma have an affair with Henry?

Gemma and Henry have a troubled past. However, Gemma’s willing to put that behind her in order to bag herself a job.

But, will Gemma soon have an affair with her ex as she reunites with him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Gemma cheat on Chesney? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

