Coronation Street viewers think Debbie Webster has killed Ray Crosby.

Scheming Debbie had a shock when she found Ray standing over an unconscious Abi.

Coronation Street fans are sure Debbie Webster killed Ray (Credit: ITV)

Ray told Debbie he had drugged Abi to get her blackmail tape and she deserved to be left to die.

The mechanic had managed to record him discussing bribery with the planning committee chair.

However after seeing how badly Faye Windass had been affected by Ray’s attempted rape, Abi told him she would delete the footage if he handed himself in and confessed to Faye’s attempted rape.

Despite being told by his solicitor to take the deal, Ray refused and lured Abi to the Rovers to discuss things.

But when he drugged her, Abi managed to send the video anyway – and her friends and neighbours got the evidence of Ray’s bribery.

With his empire now at risk of collapse, Ray was furious and insistent on letting Abi die – and framing it as a drug’s overdose.

However, is Ray Crosby dead? (Credit: ITV)

But her sister-in-law Debbie found him and tried to help Abi.

There was a tense exchange where Debbie tried desperately to talk Ray into letting her call and ambulance to save Abi.

However he refused and demanded that Abi was left to die.

Has Debbie Webster killed Ray Crosby in Coronation Street?

He even warned Debbie that he would kill her if she called for an ambulance.

And after a skirmish, brave Debbie grabbed her phone and fled into the kitchen, dialling 999 and summoning help.

“I am not letting her die,” she screamed.

“I meant what I said,” replied Ray as he went to attack Debbie.

It was the last scene Ray was seen in but later Debbie appeared at the hospital to check in on Abi.

Abi was saved by Debbie Webster (Credit: ITV)

She told Abi: “I’m glad you’ve got that video.

“I’m just sad you didn’t come to me first because we could have dealt with him together.”

And fans are now sure Debbie dispatched of Ray and he won’t be seen on the cobbles alive again.

However the scenes left viewers convinced Debbie had killed Ray to save Abi’s life.

One said: “Debbie’s killed Ray hasn’t she?”

“Ray’s done for. Debbie will do an Anna and Phelan in that kitchen,” said another.

A third asked: “Has Debbie killed Ray?”

