Coronation Street: Will Daisy leave Daniel for Ryan after THAT kiss?

Tensions were high in Coronation Street tonight (Friday June 2) as Daisy and Ryan got accused of initiating the acid attack.

After court, Daisy met up with Ryan and soon kissed him, making Ryan run off stunned.

But, will Daisy leave Daniel for a new relationship with Ryan after THAT kiss?

Daisy kissed Ryan and lied to Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy kissed Ryan

Tonight, Ryan took to the witness box and explained how Justin threw the acid at him and caused him pain that he was unable to describe.

The defence barrister then suggested that Ryan was in love with Daisy and found the acid in the Rovers’ cleaning supplies.

She suggested that Ryan and Daisy wanted to punish Justin and found the acid ready to throw at Justin. However, in a mix up, Ryan ended up splashing acid on himself.

Justin then went into the witness box and suggested the same. Ryan was unable to listen to Justin’s lies and stormed out of the court with Daisy following him.

Afterwards, Daisy and Ryan confronted Justin’s sister, Karen, with Ryan warning her that if Justin didn’t go down then he’d be after him.

Telling Daniel that she was meeting up with Ryan, Daisy soon shared a heartfelt moment. She then kissed Ryan making him run off.

Daisy then lied to Daniel and told him that Ryan didn’t turn up to meet her.

Which man will Daisy choose? (Credit: ITV)

Will Daisy leave Daniel for Ryan?

Daisy’s been battling with her feelings for Ryan for a while, growing more attached to him after the acid attack.

Speaking to the Metro about Daisy and Ryan, actress Charlotte Jordan revealed: “She feels responsible for him so her feelings are going to get really messy and she’s going to get confused. It’s going to get quite chaotic. Then the story may morph into a ‘can you love two people at once?’ storyline.”

She then added: “So there is potential between Ryan and Daisy for sparks to happen and things to occur.”

But, will Daisy leave Daniel for Ryan? Which guy will she end up choosing?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

