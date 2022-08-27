OPINION: Coronation Street: Sort miserable Carla or she needs to go

Coronation Street has done the unforgivable – and made Carla Connor unwatchable.

For a soap that prides itself – and doesn’t half bang on about – its strong female characters, you’ll be lucky to spot one with staying power these days.

Coronation Street has let Carla lose her edge (Credit: ITV)

The days of Elsie Tanner and Bet Lynch might be long gone but over the past decade viewers could enjoy the strong and powerful Carla Connor ruling the cobbles.

Not any more!

Admittedly once someone’s had a breakdown and been completely stripped of all agency and inner strength, and personality, it’s quite hard to rebuild them.

But if anyone could’ve done it, it’s Carla Connor. And yes we said Connor – she might be married to a Barlow but she’s a Connor at heart.

That is if she could stop being utterly miserable for more than five minutes anyway.

Over the last few months there’s been less businesswoman icon Carla and more moany, misery-making Carla.

Coronation Street: What have you done to Carla?

And let’s face it – there’s no great love story with her and Peter.

He was waging war against a dodgy surgeon for half the year.

Even when the dirty doctor propositioned Carla she didn’t embrace her inner Carla-ness, and instead let him get away with it.

The Carla of old would’ve rammed his head through a table.

What has become of Corrie’s feisty businesswoman in chief?

Carla Connor should be iconic but she isn’t at the moment (Credit: ITV)

The only light on the horizon for Carla is that she is very suspicious of Stephen Reid.

And with good reason – viewers know he’s broke and desperate to steal cash.

With his sights set on Underworld, Carla’s hackles are up and she’s convinced he’s a wrong-un.

But with even her father-in-law Ken Barlow falling for Stephen’s charms, will she have enough strength to believe in herself?

It might be the only chance viewers have to fall in love with Carla again.

If not – it’s time to pack her up and ship her off to be with the other Connors.

