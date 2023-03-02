Coronation Street: Who is Carl Webster? How is he related to Kevin?

Coronation Street favourite Kevin Webster is set to receive devastating family news this week, but who is Carl Webster and how is related to Kevin?

This week, Kevin will learn that his father Bill has had a heart attack. Bill hasn’t appeared on the soap for 12 years.

Debbie Webster, Kevin’s sister, also lives in Weatherfield now, but who is their long-lost family member Carl Webster?

Coronation Street: Who is Carl Webster?

Carl Webster is the younger half-brother of Kevin and Debbie Webster.

While Coronation Street fans will likely know that he has never physically appeared on the soap, rumours of his appearance have circulated many times.

Carl is the son of Bill Webster and his second wife Elaine.

While Kevin was against the relationship and tried to stop the couple from getting married, Debbie encouraged the union between the pair.

In 1985, Bill and Elaine moved to Southhampton and they got married.

But they later moved to Germany, where Carl was born in 1986.

Bill and Elaine split up when Carl was nine, after Elaine had an affair with a German man.

She left Bill for the man, and took Carl with her, with Bill eventually moving back to Weatherfield.

In 1996, it was mentioned that Elaine had brought Carl to Bristol and Bill went to spend Christmas with his son.

Where is Carl now?

Fans have been waiting a long time for the return of Carl Webster, but Kevin and Debbie’s estranged sibling has rarely been mentioned.

Bill Webster was last seen on the soap 12 years ago, at the wedding of Sophie Webster and Sian Powers.

In 2013, it was revealed that Bill had moved back to Germany. He previously had a heart attack in April 2013, and Kevin went to Germany temporarily to care for his father.

He visited him once again when Bill fell and broke his leg.

But it’s not clear if Carl still has a relationship with his father in Germany, or where Carl is now.

Will Carl Webster appear on Coronation Street?

Peter Armitage, who played Bill Webster, sadly passed away in 2018, aged 78.

ITV bosses have not confirmed if his character Bill will be killed off on screen.

But either way, is this how Carl Webster could finally make his way onto the Cobbles?

One fan previously tweeted: “I wish they would bring on Carl Webster, Kevin and Debbie’s half-brother. He should be in his mid-to-late thirties by now.”

Fans have waited a long time for his appearance on the soap. Could Carl’s appearance be the next big shake-up for the Webster family?

