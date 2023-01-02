Coronation Street boss reveals totally ‘unpredictable’ twist for killer Stephen and Carla

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed who is in danger from killer Stephen Reid – and fans won’t be happy.

The executive producer has opened up about 2023 on the cobbles and how Stephen will strike again.

Coronation Street serial killer Stephen Reid is going to strike again (Credit: ITV)

But risking the wrath of fans, it will be Carla Connor in Stephen’s sights.

Speaking at a recent press day, Iain told how the cast are panicking with a serial killer on the roster.

“Everyone should be worried!” he said.

“The whole cast is worried, ‘is it going to be me?’ Whenever I call an actor in for a chat ‘That’s it! Todd Boyce is going to do me in!'”

He added: “Such a clever performance, rawness, desperate scenes after killing Leo felt really a profound sense of empathy almost sorry, so broken, red eyed and exhausted.

“Bit like a film noir; guy gets himself, due to his fatal flaw of arrogance and egotism, need to be top dog, drives him into increasingly desperate acts over the next 12 months.

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid to strike again

“There’s lots to come, in the best tradition of Corrie villains.

“Compare him to one of our esteemed bad guys of the past he’s got shades of Richard Hillman for me, that kind of pomposity refusal to accept you’re on the bones of your behind.

“Desire to present the image of the successful guy. Everything about what he’s doing and about this story I find really exciting.”

And it could be curtains for cobbles favourite Carla.

Viewers know Carla has hired Stephen at Underworld – and she’s not going to make it easy for him.

Will Carla be able to survive Stephen in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Will Carla survive?

Iain teased: “He sees his first step back on the ladder to the top of the international rag trade as getting a gig in Underworld and toppling current queen of the pile, Carla.

“Psychological warfare begins between those two, freighted with knowledge on viewers’ part he’s killed someone, so when Carla belittles Stephen and makes him make the tea, undercutting him in front of clients she is unwittingly poking this hornets’ nest.

“At some point all the hornets do come out, but probably not in the way you expect.”

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

However, he made it clear that Stephen’s plans for Carla will be unpredictable.

“If anyone predicts what Stephen does to Carla I’ll eat my hat,” he said.

“His plan is so out there and dark that I’d be incredibly surprised if anyone spots it coming over the hill.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.