Coronation Street star Alan Halsall reveals daughter’s ‘cheeky’ behaviour towards his soap job

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has revealed his daughter’s cheeky behaviour towards his soap job.

The Tyrone Dobbs actor shares daughter Sienna, nine, with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

And he is currently dating former Corrie star Tisha Merry.

With her entire family packed with soap stars, Sienna has worked out how to use it to her advantage.

Alan has revealed how she has managed to embarrass him in public in the most adorable way.

Alan told The Sun: “My poor little girl’s have got it from every angle because I’m on Corrie and her mum’s on Hollyoaks, and my girlfriend was on Coronation Street.

“She just thinks it’s normal. Now she’s nine she’s getting a bit cheeky with it.

“We’ll be walking round a shop and she goes, ‘Look Daddy! It’s you there on a magazine!'”

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall opens up

And it’s not just Alan who has kids using their Corrie fame against them.

His on-screen girlfriend Jennie McAlpine has added that her kids are in on it too.

Jennie told the Mirror: “I think they’re realising more and more. Hilda’s four now and Albert’s eight. As far as Albert’s concerned I’m not in the England starting 11 so he’s not interested.”

There will be more for the kids to embarrass their parents coming up as the on-screen couple tie the knot this Christmas.

Both actors have opened up about spending the last two decades kissing each other more than anyone else.

Fiz and Tyrone are set to tie the knot this Christmas in Coronation Street – but will it go ahead? (Credit: ITV)

Fiz and Tyrone in Coronation Street

They were recently surprised with a video compilation of their time in the soap to celebrate 21 years on the soap – but some of it was news to them.

Alan explained to the Mirror: “We got to see our very first kiss, which was 21 years ago. So I’ve probably been kissing Jennie longer than anyone else in my life.”

Jennie added: “I couldn’t at the time! I can now because I’ve seen it.”

However, according to latest spoilers, Fiz goes missing on Christmas Day putting her and Tyrone’s wedding in jeopardy.

But will Tyrone manage to find Fiz? Can they salvage the wedding? We hope so!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

