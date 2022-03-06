Coronation Street: After Abi’s baby bombshell is she REALLY pregnant and who’s the daddy?

Coronation Street ended on quite the bombshell with tonight’s episode (Sunday, March 6) as Abi revealed she is pregnant.

So. Many. Questions.

IS Abi pregnant? Or was she saying it because she was off her face? If she is, who’s the daddy? Surely not Imran as that one-night stand was six months ago and she’s not showing.

Although her jeans have been pretty baggy recently, come to think of it.

Could it be Kevin’s baby? They weren’t having sex after Seb died – Abi made a point of mentioning that not too long ago. But it only takes once!

Corrie’s not going to serve up a happy ending that easily though, so that’s highly unlikely. Hmmm.

Whatever, Corrie is playing its cards close to its chest on this one…

Next week’s Coronation Street

Here’s what’s to come in next week’s action-packed – and devastating for Abi – week in Weatherfield.

Abi arrives home after her shock revelation, absolutely exhausted and struggling to take in events.

Debbie is there and, assuming Abi to be drunk, she declares she wants her out by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, Tyrone opens up the garage and is shocked to find a customer’s car has been stolen.

Coronation Street trauma magnet Abi is in danger as she calls the police to report the stolen car (Credit: ITV)

The fancy sports car. The one Dean the dealer went off in.

Well, Tyrone puts two and two together when he sees Abi with a bag of booze and assumes she’s nicked the motor – or knows who has.

He calls Abi, who is busy packing, and warns that if they don’t retrieve the stolen car, the business is finished. They are done for!

Tyrone is furious with Abi in this week’s Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Spotting a BMW, Abi hatches a plan to square things and calls her dealer/the car thief Dean.

She arranges to meet him at his lock-up and, while he inspects the BMW, Abi calls the police to report the original stolen car.

But Dean overhears her call and, let’s just say, he ain’t happy.

Dean isn’t happy as Abi tries to stitch him up (Credit: ITV)

Toyah to the rescue

Meanwhile, having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone.

When a paramedic answers, they explain that Abi has been involved in an accident. Toyah goes to see her in the hospital.

Later in the week, Abi is woken by the sound of two police officers banging on the front door. She’s rattled by what they have to say…

Having shown the officers out, Abi goes to score more drugs. It seems she has hit rock bottom – will anyone reach down to scoop her up?

(Don’t worry, there definitely will be more in these episodes explaining Abi’s baby bombshell, but we’ll be killed if we tell you.)

