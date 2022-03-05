Coronation Street fans wash their hands of Abi – can the soap save her?

Abi Franklin has done an gone through some terrible things on Coronation Street over the years.

She’s abused drugs in front of her kids, lost custody of her youngest children, and lost her eldest to murder just for a start.

Can Coronation Street save Abi Franklin? (Credit: ITV)

Getting involved with Ray Crosby almost cost her current husband Kevin everything.

And then after that she cheated on him with Imran Habeeb.

At the same time she caused the death of Natasha Blakeman after becoming so blinded with her own revenge scheme against son Seb’s killer.

It needs to be said, she is not the nicest person – and once again she’s off the rails.

Viewers watched on Friday night as Abi went back to drugs after Kevin ended their marriage over her cheating.

It’s too much and fans are now done with her hitting self-destruct.

One said on Twitter: “Abi having meltdown number 234? Come on folks! Get it together.”

Another wrote: “What was the point of Roy lying for Abi only for another downward spiral?”

Indeed.

After costing so many other people so much with her selfish behaviour it has got fans asking an important question.

Can Coronation Street save Abi Franklin?

And more importantly – should they bother?

If they are serious about saving the character from going too far then they need to get her off the drugs.

They should have learned from the endless merry-go-round of Peter Barlow’s booze troubles.

No-one wants to watch relapse after relapse.

Should Coronation Street boss bother to save Abi? (Credit: ITV)

Nor do they want to see her dragging anyone else down with her.

Kevin Webster is a cobbles legend – he needs to be cut free of Abi.

To win the respect of viewers back, Abi needs to stand on her own two feet.

But more than all of that – if Abi is to keep her future on the cobbles then she has to take a break.

Not just for her – but also for viewers.

They are getting sick of her – it’s the Michelle Connor Syndrome all over again.

She’s being shoe-horned into storylines and episodes all over the shop.

Send her off to Australia for a few months to visit the twins she gave up and have her return refreshed and with a secret.

Then Corrie viewers might give her another chance.

But if bosses don’t do something – and soon – it will be the beginning of the end for Abi Franklin.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

